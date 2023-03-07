Universal Studios isn’t the only kid-friendly theme park heading to North Texas. A Peppa Pig one will open next year in North Richland Hills.

This will be the second Peppa Pig theme park in the United States. The first one, located in Winter Haven, Florida, opened in 2022.

“The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the city of North Richland Hills, TX,” said Matt Proulx, vice president location-based entertainment at Hasbro. “Adding another Peppa Pig Theme Park for fans to experience continues our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of offering more meaningful ways for families to engage with our brands. We cannot wait for more guests to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends.”

Like the Universal Studios theme park announced for Frisco, the new Peppa Pig theme park is aimed at small children. Attractions include Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure, Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride, Muddy Puddles Splash Pad and more.

“North Richland Hills is known for its family-friendly amenities and activities and we could not be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. This will be a great addition to our community,” said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino. “Conveniently located next door to NRH2O Family Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park will bring more energy to an area already known as a destination for family fun. I’m certain it will provide unforgettable entertainment that keeps families coming back again and again.”

Merlin Entertainments, which operates Legoland and Madame Tussauds, teamed up with Hasbro, holder of the Peppa Pig brand, for the theme parks. “Merlin’s platform and reach continue to grow in the U.S. as we build on the success of the world’s first standalone Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida. Given the incredible success of our Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium in Grapevine, TX, the North Richland Hills community was a natural next step in our expansion and rollout,” said Chief Executive Officer of Merlin Entertainments Scott O’Neil. “Merlin is the definitive partner of choice for brands engaging children, holding the research, care, experience and interest in bringing iconic brands to life through location-based attractions.”

This won’t be the first Peppa Pig attraction to come to Dallas-Fort Worth. Peppa Pig World of Play Dallas, which Merlin Entertainments also operates, opened at Grapevine Mills in 2019.