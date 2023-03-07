A new Parisian-inspired bistro is hoping to take North Texas residents on a European tour.

“One of my favorite places to travel is France. I love traveling to slow down from the everyday hustle and do as the French do – joie de vivre,” said Mondi Tag, creator of La Parisienne French Bistro.

La Parisienne is set to open on March 13 at the Star in Frisco. The 4,325-square-foot bistro is designed by Mayavian Creative Studios. It features Tiffany blue accents, water features, chandeliers and lush greenery and florals throughout.

“We designed the space in hopes that our guests will feel as if they are sitting in a chic bistro in Paris enjoying French food and desserts along with sipping on a cocktail, tea, or coffee,” said Tag.

Tag was born and raised in Texas and was the first female franchisee owner and operator for Dickey’s BBQ in Dallas and subsequently Genghis Grill in Dallas.

Executive chef Ozzy Samano will conduct the kitchen at La Parisienne. Samano was born and raised in Texas and is an El Centro College Culinary Studies graduate. He has vast experience working in some of the most well-known kitchens in the metroplex.

La Parisienne menu will include the following offerings:

Jambon cru tomato bruschetta with jambon cru and fresh tomatoes

Wild escargot with absinthe butter

Mondi’s baked brie with fig spread and warm pecans

Oysters on the half shell with citrus mignonette, horseradish and lemon

Classic steak tartare with a quail egg and housemade potato chips

Coq au vin with chicken, porcini mushrooms, red onions and red wine

Vegetarian bourguignon with mixed baby veggies, mixed baby potatoes

Steak frites with sliced tenderloin, pomme frites, sauce bearnaise

French desserts include classics with the Mille Feuille – layers of caramelized puff pastry, light vanilla cream and banana pecan with banana mousse, caramelized pecan, banana bread croutons.

“All of our desserts are made fresh with our standout being the Mille Feuille pastry along with our hazelnut praline and eclairs in a variety of flavors but the food menu is also carefully prepared just as one might find in Paris,” said Tag.

To pair, an Illy coffee and Tea Forté high tea program is also offered along with a cocktail program.

The bistro offers seating for 120 inside and 44 on the patio. Live music will be featured Tuesday, Friday and Saturday evenings and during Sunday brunch.

“We are looking forward to La Parisienne being the perfect place to host baby showers, romantic dinners, tea parties or just a spot to grab late-night dessert and coffee,” said Tag.

Beginning March 13, high tea service is available daily from opening through 6 p.m. for $55 per adult and $30 per child. Reservations are required 48 hours in advance. La Parisienne is located at the Star in Frisco at 6740 Winning Way, Suite 1000.

