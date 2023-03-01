Texas supermarket chain H-E-B is partnering up with American esports organization Complexity Gaming in an effort to raise brand awareness among young consumers.

Complexity Gaming, which is headquartered in Frisco, signed an exclusive sponsorship agreement with the Texas-based retailer. The announcement was made by GameSquare, an international gaming company that acquired Complexity back in 2021.

Through the new partnership, Complexity will promote the shared values between the esports organization and H-E-B through GameSquare’s numerous Twitch streams, network of content creators and social media channels — which has a collective following of over 175 million users.

“We are thrilled to partner with H-E-B, the largest privately held employer in the state of Texas with more than 145,000 employee-partners, and $38 billion in annual sales,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare.

“Leading companies such as H-E-B, are increasingly turning to GameSquare’s platform to deliver outstanding outcomes and partnerships. The depth of our product offering and the creative approach that GameSquare’s vertically integrated platform can provide to brands seeking to connect with gaming and esports fans continues to grow and attract outstanding partners like H-E-B. Our commitment to our clients, and deep understanding of the gaming landscape, perfectly positions us to meet the needs of innovative and leading brands.”

Since GameSquare acquired Complexity Gaming almost two years ago, the gaming company has invested in the esports organization by signing numerous popular streamers and content creators, along with helping to launch Complexity Stars — the first-ever gaming division for celebrities and pro athletes.

Through the addition of new talent, esports teams and Complexity Stars members, Complexity Gaming has been able to expand its audience substantially over the years.

H-E-B’s partnership with the gaming organization will enable the Texas-based retailer — which has over 420 stores throughout the Lone Star State and Mexico — to tap into a more youthful demographic, and will also give both companies the opportunity to more effectively serve the local communities together, according to a release.