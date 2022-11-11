Another addition has been made to sports city USA, this time for gamers. On November 10, Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Esports subsidiary, announced it’s reopening its headquarters to the public at the Star in Frisco.

In March, the company announced the partnership with Lenovo for a multi-year sponsorship agreement to become the exclusive desktop and laptop PC provider and give the name to the esport center. “We are extremely proud to have Lenovo as a multi-year partner which illustrates the continued growth in commercial activity within gaming and esports,” said Justin Kenna, chief executive officer of GameSquare.

Located across the street from the Dallas Cowboy’s practice facility, the Lenovo Legion Esport Center will feature hands-on gaming experiences and access to the same Lenovo hardware used by Complexity’s professional competitors and content creators.

The location is no coincidence. Established in 2003 by CEO and co-owner Jason Lake as a Counter Strike clan, Complexity Gaming was bought in 2017 by the most unexpected gamer: Jerry Jones. Since the partnership began Complexity has been able to grow thanks to the partner’s infrastructure and experience managing sports teams.

“The Star is a cornerstone of the Frisco community, and our headquarters have become a local esports and gaming hub for current and future generations of gamers,” said Lake. “Our fans – both close to home and around the world – are at the epicenter of this organization. We’re looking forward to reopening our doors of the Lenovo Legion Esports Center to the community.”

Now, every weekend, fans can enjoy year-round community programming for visitors, including events held by the Complexity and Lenovo teams like LAN events including weekly tournaments and seasonal events, watch parties both for gaming competitions and Dallas Cowboys matches, meet and greets with players and content creators and educational opportunities like corporate panels and summer camps.

Activities will kick off this weekend with a Halo Infinite free play to celebrate Complexity’s recent partnership with Halo Championship Series.