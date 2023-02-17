North Texas residents are being cautioned about sending checks in the mail after several complaints of overstuffed mailboxes and check fraud.

Originally reported by CBS DFW, in the past few weeks there have been numerous complaints of overstuffed mail collection boxes both in Plano and Frisco.

While attempting to mail letters, local residents are reporting that mail collections boxes are overstuffed and bursting with pieces of mail.

The overstuffed mailboxes create concern as it allows criminals easier access to steal mail. Mail thieves will steal from collection boxes to partake in a practice called check washing.

Check washing is the process of chemically erasing and changing who the check is made out to. Thieves then fraudulently cash the checks.

Local management of the postal collection boxes are aware of the recent concerns and said immediate action has been taken.

Meanwhile, residents are warned to be cautious about sending checks through the mail and are recommended to deposit mail directly at the post office.