Show off your fishing skills, enjoy a play or two, celebrate Mardi Gras and take your little bundle of joy dancing all in one fun-packed weekend in Collin County. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: at production | shutterstock

When: February 18, 2023 | 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Frontier Park | 1551 Frontier Pkwy., Prosper

More Info

Prosper Parks and Recreation Department is inviting families to the Fishing Derby at Frontier Park pond for a morning of fishing, prizes and quality time with friends and family. The Derby is a family and kid-friendly catch-and-keep event with judges ready to chart the catches of the day. At the end of the event, prizes will be awarded to age categories up to 14.

When: Until February 18, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Pocket Sandwich Theatre | 1104 S. Elm Street, Carrollton

Tickets

Last call! Pocket Sandwich Theatre’s first melodrama in its new location in Carrollton are selling out! In this comedic adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic written by Jow Dickinson, the audience is invited to participate in throwing popcorn to the stage as the cast pokes fun at the characters.

Photo: still the one: a tribute to shania twain | facebook

When: February 17, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Tickets

Let’s go girls! A live performance by Still the One the ultimate Shania Twain tribute is happening this Friday at Legacy Hall. Good drinks, food and friends will be perfect pairing for your favorite ’90s tunes. For the best view of the stage, reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge.

When: February 11 through 25, 2023| See the full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre| 1400 Summit Ave, Ste E, Plano

Tickets

Imagine the two most belligerent, obnoxious and politically opposed relatives you only have the pleasure of meeting for Thanksgiving got married. Would you be surprised if the wedding dinner ended up in a murder? That’s just the beginning of this wild wedding reception complete with meltdowns, confessions and audience investigation. If you discover whodunnit before the police you win a prize!

Photo: sean locke photography | shutterstock

When: February 18 and 21, 2023 | 2:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Tickets

Legacy Hall prepared an 8-hour event full of jazz and funky entertainment straight from New Orleans. Enjoy a dedicated cocktail service, creole-style bites and live performances by The Freeloaders, The Big Ass Brass Band, The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. and Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas.

When: Until February 19, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Promenade Theatre | 770 N Coit Road, Richardson

Tickets

This musical adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film from the ’90s follows the story of Molly and Sam after the untimely death of Sam. Trapped between two worlds, Sam discovers Molly is in grave danger and will do everything in his power to communicate with her and keep her safe.

Photo: richardson community band | facebook

Made in Texas When: February 19, 2023 | 3:00 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

Tickets The Richardson Community Band presents the anticipated David Lovrien Commission, a concert dedicated to celebrating everything Texan made. On the occasion of Eisemann’s golden anniversary, the band will perform some Lone Star favorites such as March Grandioso, Daughters of Texas and the Dallas Theme.

When: February 18, 2023 | 5:00 to to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Cascades Conference Center | 5909 Stone Creek Drive, The Colony

Tickets

Calling to all dads to dust off their dancing shoes and practice their best moves to take their little bundles of joy (ages 3 to 12) for a spin at the 18th annual Sweetheart Ball. All dads, granddads and father figures are invited for an evening of twinkling tiaras, colorful balloons, refreshments and dancing.

Photo: frame stock footage | shutterstock

When: February 10 through 26, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre| 1400 Summit Ave, Ste E, Plano

Tickets

Based on interviews conducted with women all over the world, Eve Ensler’s award-winning play manages to be poignant at the same time as it is hilarious, taking a thoughtful look at the female experience covering a diverse array of topics such as consensual and nonconsensual sexual experiences, body image, vaginal care, prostitution and more.

When: Selected days January 26 through March 29, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Visitor Center | 200 W. Virginia, McKinney

More Info

Starting this weekend, Jump Into Art Studios partnered up with Visit McKinney to take you on a free walking tour of the city’s public art installations located in the historic downtown. The tour guides are local artists themselves who will tell you all there is to know about the story behind murals, sculptures and other art pieces scattered around town.

Things to Eat & Drink

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

