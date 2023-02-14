The annual Prosper Fishing Derby will be taking place on Saturday, February 18 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. This kid-friendly event will be at the Frontier Park pond located at 1551 Frontier Pkwy.

Families and pro-fishers alike can take part in a morning filled with fishing, prizes and quality time with their friends and family! Attendees are asked to bring their own bait, pole and cooler to the event. The derby is free of charge and registration is not required.

“We are looking for another great turnout this year. Last year, hundreds of fish were caught and the crowd had a great time,” said Dan Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation, “whether you are an experienced angler, or new to fishing, this is the event for you.”

Event-goers are encouraged to set up and settle around Frontier Park pond. Judges will be positioned throughout the event to chart the catches of the day. At the end of the derby, fish will be tallied and prizes will be awarded in various age categories. Prizes will be awarded for those up to age 14.

The pond will be stocked in advance by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The Frontier Park pond will be stocked with mostly rainbow trout. The derby is a catch-and-keep event for trout only, with a limit of five per person. Event attendees are encouraged to catch and release after the event.

The Department of Texas Parks & Wildlife has granted the Town of Prosper a fishing license exemption during the event and any stamp requirement for those who fish or volunteer for the event. Pond Medics are returning as the platinum sponsor for the fifth year in a row.

For additional information about the Prosper Fishing Derby, please contact Brant Holland, Parks and Recreation Event Specialist, at bholland@prospertx.gov or 972-569-1115.