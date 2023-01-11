H-E-B is moving forward with a second location in Frisco. The company already owns the land, but construction is not yet able to begin for the new grocery store.

The second location will open at the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 on Gee Road near Little Elm, which was previously purchased by H-E-B.

According to NBCDFW, Texas grocery chain H-E-B was granted a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary plat work to the Frisco planning and zoning department. Once the department receives the plat, they will review the layout of the lot and street pattern to ensure the proposal complies with city requirements.

So don’t get too excited, H-E-B has until January 24 to release the plan to the Frisco Planning and Zoning Department, and there is still a lot of work to do before any construction can begin.

“There is no construction date for this property,” H-E-B spokesperson Mabrie Jackson told Local Profile.

H-E-B Frisco’s first location found great success in the city when it opened on September 21, 2022. When doors opened at 6 a.m. the official headcount was over 1,500 people. The line snaked around the front and side of the store. H-E-B first broke ground for the Frisco store in June 2021.



“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug, said at the time. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to thrive, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this growing community.”

