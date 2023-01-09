North Texas is a hotspot for those looking to find a new place to live and as time goes on, the area becomes more diverse. Indian Americans especially have found success in the DFW area.

Indian Americans are making a large impact on the area and are beginning to step into more political positions, school districts and the overall culture of North Texas, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Texas has the second-largest Indian American population in the country.

In 2010, the U.S. Census Bureau reported 230,842 Indian Americans occupied Texas, making up 0.9% of the population. But by 2020, that number nearly doubled, with 434,221 Indian Americans making up 1.5% of the state’s population.

Local Profile previously reported that North Texas is the fastest-growing region in the country. According to recent population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Collin County had the largest population growth out of all seven counties in North Texas. The Indian American population grew from 3.8% to 7.5% in the last decade.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram highlighted the fact that many Indian Americans are using North Texas as a place to begin their journey in politics.

Little Elm Councilman Tony Singh had the goal of serving his community and signed up for Citizens Government Academy, an eight-week program offering residents the opportunity to learn about the local government.



“I thought elected officials should be more proactive, should be there for the community all the time, they should be accessible,” Singh told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “People should be your first priority. I’m a volunteer first and a politician second.”

But Singh isn’t the only Indian American making his mark in Texas politics. In the November election, the advocacy group, Indian American Impact, endorsed six Texas candidates of South Asian descent.

“When I was running, there were very few [Indian Americans] running, but now I see more and more people are running every year,” Singh said. “In coming years, Indian Americans will be a very big group, which can influence a lot of things in this area, in all of Texas.”