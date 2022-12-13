North Texas is the fastest-growing region in the country, bringing in more residents, more businesses and more money. According to recently released population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Collin County had the largest population growth out of all seven counties in North Texas.

The Dallas Morning News analysis found that suburban counties in North Texas grew the most, including Collin County. The analysis concluded that the county’s population grew by over 100,000 people from 2016 to 2021. For comparison, the county with the next highest population growth after Collin County was neighboring Denton County, with an increase of almost 79,000 people — a difference of over 20,000 people in the same time span.

In terms of percentage increases, Collin County was set in the middle of the pack with a population growth of 10.67%. But Kaufman County saw the highest percentage increase, almost doubling Collin County with an 18.42% result. Dallas County experienced the lowest percentage increase by far, with 1.15%, an increase of only around 30,000 during the five-year duration.

In addition, racial diversity was found to have also increased in all seven of the North Texas counties over the same five-year span, with an influx of Black, American Indian or Alaska Natives, Hispanic or Latino and Asian individuals.

Collin County’s increase in the multi-racial population rose 147.86%, which was the second lowest result out of all seven counties. Kaufman County experienced the greatest increase in racial diversity with an almost 500% increase, which more than doubled the second-highest county — which was Dallas County with a 233.14% increase.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Collin County experienced the largest growth in its Asian population, sporting an increase of more than 27%. Additionally, the county’s Black population (over 19%) and Hispanic population (around 14%) also grew, while the county’s white population saw a slight decrease.