The number of pedestrians and cyclists killed on Texas roads has been rising, with pedestrian fatalities increasing by 15% and cyclist fatalities by 14% in 2021. TxDOT is asking for project proposals on how to use its 2023 Transportation Alternatives project funding.

As Texas strives to reduce the number of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities, TxDOT is making available around $250 million of federal funding to go towards sidewalks, bike lanes, shared-use paths and other projects to enhance walking and biking transportation across the state.

“Making it safer and easier to walk and bike is an important part of our mission of ‘Connecting You with Texas,’” TxDOT Transportation Commissioner Robert Vaughn said in a press release. “I’m thrilled to see this increase in funding that’ll help communities build impactful improvements for its citizens. As a jogger and cyclist myself, I know the value these enhancements can bring to help Texans get to work, run errands, and enjoy the beautiful Texas outdoors.”

TxDOT will hold virtual workshops to help municipalities and organizations as they apply for this funding.

Past examples of funded projects include shared use paths for walking and bicycling in Belton, Tornillo and Van Alstyne. As well as, sidewalks to schools and downtowns in Benjamin, Hallettsville, Presidio and Taft.