It’s that time of year when we set new goals for ourselves. But many of our goals aren’t as original as we may think. The most popular New Year’s resolution among Texans is to find a new job.

A study by Zippia used Google Trends to find the most common resolution in every state. For Texans, that means finding a new job was at the top of their resolution list. But Texans aren’t the only ones hoping to land a new job, the study also found that those in Wyoming are also on the hunt for their dream position.

The common topic of living healthier is something that many Americans can agree upon, whether that being a new job, mental health help or eating healthier. Seeking therapy was the most popular New Year’s resolution for 2023, with it being the top resolution in 12 states. Weight loss is another common topic every year and eight states agreed.

But resolutions are not easy to follow and the study found that only 9% of those who set goals are successful in maintaining them. Luckily for Texans, finding that new job may not be as difficult as it may seem.

Local Profile previously reported that Plano ranked in the top 10 cities to find a job. Finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job, where Plano was ranked No.1 for both the lowest unemployment rate and the median annual income. Overall, Plano ranked No. 9 out of the 180 cities studied.

Vaccination rates among cities also played an important role in both employment and the ability to travel for work. Plano ranked above average in the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

WalletHub also found that college graduates from the class of 2023 can expect to see a boost in hiring compared to previous classes, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers. In 2023, employers plan to hire 15% more new graduates from this year’s graduating class than in 2022.

Setting a New Year’s resolution may seem intimidating, but looking for a new job doesn’t have to be. Remember this is going to be the best year ever!