In a survey of 180 cities across the United States, Plano is ranked in the top ten places to find a job.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job, where Plano was ranked No.1 for both the lowest unemployment rate and the median annual income (adjusted for cost of living). Overall, Plano ranked No. 9 out of the 180 cities studied.

With vaccination rates playing a key part in both employment and the ability to travel for work, Plano ranked above average in the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I believe U.S. employment will be back to normal since vaccination rates will be higher than ever. With the COVID-19 virus being endemic, we will probably see the vaccination being administered along with the annual flu shot. Consequently, dealing with an outbreak of the virus will be a little easier and anxiety will be more manageable… as such, global jobs will be on the rise again for Americans” said Bahaudin G. Mujtaba, a professor at Nova Southeastern University.

The key metrics used to find the best place to find work included: job security, access to employee benefits and the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The years of COVID-19 kept many people in place due to health reasons,” Mujtaba said. “However, as the vaccination rates increase and people become more confident in effectively dealing with any infections, they will become more mobile.”

Plano was also above average for the number of job opportunities, monthly average starting salary and employment growth.

“Another reason people are not moving across state lines for a job is because of remote work and telecommuting possibilities. I know many professionals who are living in their ideal homes but work for institutions in different states and only travel once or twice each month for required face-to-face meetings. Organizational leaders and managers are becoming more flexible to accommodate remote professionals in their fields so they can attract and retain the most qualified individuals.”