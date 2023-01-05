During the month of December, the Plano Police Department reported 101 DUI-related arrests.

According to a statement by the Plano police, there were 68 driving while intoxicated arrests, one DUI minor arrest, 12 driving while intoxicated with an open container arrests, 11 DWI second offense arrests, eight DWI three or more offenses arrests, which are felonies and one intoxicated assault arrest, coming out to a grand total of 101 incidents in Plano.

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.

“As a result of most individuals getting home by responsible means and the diligence of our officers, we are happy to report that there were no roadway fatalities in Plano during December, which is often a deadly month due to an influx of holiday parties and people traveling for the holidays,” the statement read.



Forty-eight officers were involved in the 101 DUI arrests in December. Upon making every arrest for driving while intoxicated offense during December, each officer was provided with an ornament to be placed on the department’s “Tree of Life,” located at the Plano Police Northwest Substation. Each ornament placed on the tree symbolized a life that may have been saved due to getting an intoxicated driver off the roadways.

New Year’s Eve is one day during the year when most police departments see the highest number of intoxicated drivers. A recent Harris Poll examined the behavior of adults during the holiday season. The poll found that 16% of those polled said they drink more than normal during the holidays, and 50% said alcohol plays a role in their family gatherings. But the Plano Police Department was on the roads to make sure residents out for the holiday were staying safe.



“Our officers “PlaNO games” when it comes to DWI enforcement,” another statement read. “If you choose to celebrate New Year’s Eve with alcohol, please make sure you plan a sober ride home.”

Even though the holidays are over, intoxicated driving is still an issue. If you think someone may be driving under the influence report it to the Motorists Helpline at 1-800-525-5555.