For the first time in the U.S. state’s history, the population of Texas has surpassed 30 million people.

According to news publication CultureMap Fort Worth, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates reports that there was a total of 30,029,572 people residing in Texas as of July of this year.

The record-high population grew from the previous year’s population of 29,558,864 — which was an increase of 470,708 between July 2021 and July 2022. This was the highest numerical growth out of any state in the same time period.

The 1.6 percent jump for Texas’ population led to it being the state with the second-highest amount of residents, placing it behind California as the only two U.S. states to have a population of at least 30 million people.

Contributors to Texas’ significant growth included increases in net domestic migration (+230,961), net international migration (+118,614) and natural increase (+118,159) — which is the difference between the number of births and deaths in a time period.

“There was a sizable uptick in population growth last year compared to the prior year’s historically low increase,” Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau, said in an interview with CultureMap Fort Worth.

“A rebound in net international migration, coupled with the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007, is behind this increase.”