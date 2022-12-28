Before we leap into 2023, let’s take a moment to pause and remember the past year. Here are Local Profile’s top stories from 2022.
Massive Lines At Shein Pop-up Store In Plano, Texas
Today, a Shein pop-up store opened its doors to a throng of eager fans, hoping to snag some of the brand’s clothing. The line wrapped through Plano shopping mall The Shops at Willow Bend, stretching outside. Since Shein does not have any permanent retail spaces, making its pop-up shops an even bigger deal for fans.…
Frisco Ranked Third Richest City In The US
They say that surrounding yourself with successful people will make you more successful. Good news Frisco – you’re on the right track! HomeSnacks (via Newsbreak) used the most recent census to see where the richest of the rich call home, and Frisco ranked third overall behind Centennial, Colorado and Cary, North Carolina. The site’s methodology…
Texas Families To Receive $391 In Covid Benefits
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved for Texans. It is estimated that $391 will be given to Texans this November and December.
Christmas lights in DFW: drive-by guide to the best neighborhoods
Are you looking for the best neighborhood Christmas lights in DFW? Well, buckle up the family and hit the road: These festive districts and stand-out residences are legendary for over-the-top holiday decorations. We broke down our favorites by city (and added some travel tips from Christmas past). – Christmas Lights in PLANO TX- Christmas Lights…
Frisco’s Limestone Quarry Park Has A Hidden Waterfall
Have you ever visited Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco? DFW travel TikToker MyCurlyAdventures previously posted a video urging viewers to “hike to this waterfall near Dallas,” stating in the caption that this waterfall at Limestone Quarry Park is some of the clearest in the area for swimming. So how do you find this elusive “hidden…
Candy Montgomery: The Most Infamous Ax Murder in Collin County History
“Long before TV had its desperate housewives, Wylie had Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore—and the bloody killing that catapulted the small town into national attention,” The Dallas Morning News wrote on the 30-year anniversary of the famous trial. They aren’t wrong. Some newcomers may have heard the story, read the book or seen the TV…
Collin Creek Mall Development Update
Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses.
Another winter storm Texas? Here’s what you should know this week.
Don’t let the spring-like weather we’ve seen this week fool you. “Winter Storm: Texas Edition” round two might be coming our way on Wednesday, February 23. An arctic blast seems to be making its way to Texas again. However, this round of winter storm Texas-style should be less intense than what we experienced two weeks…
New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas
Minette Elementary is the 43rd elementary school to open in Frisco, but it’s more than just another elementary school: the way they teach is different compared to other schools in the district, or even in Texas.
If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do
What should North Texas residents do if they encounter a bobcat or a coyote? The city of Plano has some advice. “Bobcat and coyote sightings are not unusual,” says Steve Stoler, Plano’s media relations director, in a recent video tweet. “While seeing one can be a little startling, it’s important to know that those animals…