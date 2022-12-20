The largest mixed-use development under construction in Frisco, a trio of buildings in the Hall Park project, placed the final steel beam for the buildings. A tree was also placed on top of the building for good luck.

The three-tower development is a $500 million high-rise complex, but total the project is expected to total $7 billion. Workers gathered for lunch last week to celebrate the topping-out milestone.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the development totals around 1 million square feet and is located at Gaylord and Warren parkways. Hall Park was initially started in the 1990s with more than 2 million square feet of office space in about a dozen buildings, making it Frisco’s largest office employment center.

Hall Group, the developer, is building the first addition to the project across Warren Parkway from the Dallas Cowboys’ Frisco headquarters. The $500 million complex features a 16-story office tower, 224-room boutique hotel and 19-story, 214-unit residential building. The new buildings are planned to open late next year and surround a 5.7-acre park.

“The development of this building, Kaleidoscope Park and the neighboring towers under construction is a turning point in our long-term vision for Hall Park, transforming it from a singular office focus into a dynamic, urban-like, mixed-use community,” Hall Group president Don Braun in a statement.

Local Profile previously reported Kaleidoscope Park’s design will feature amenities such as a performance pavilion, a children’s play area, Wi-Fi-equipped technology terraces and public art that will include a permanent installation of American sculptor and fabric artist Janet Echelman.

“Over time, office parks are not the right thing for the needs of the future,” Craig Hall said about the development. “We’ve spent a fair amount of time, effort, energy and money to reconceive Hall Park and up our game to make sure we thought of everything we could to make it mixed-use and walkable.”

The construction started on the project last year and is set to be completed by late 2023, but Hall explained that the final masterplan will take an estimated 15 to 20 years to complete.