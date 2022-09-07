Frisco is getting ready for the city’s newest ambitious project. Formerly referred to as Community Performance Park, the newly minted Kaleidoscope Park will be a 5.7-acre greenspace located near the intersections of Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway.

The upcoming park is located within HALL Park, a hot commercial spot in the neighboring distance to The Star, Stonebriar Centre, Legacy West, The Shops at Legacy, The Boardwalk, and Granite Park.

OJB Landscape Architecture, the firm behind Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park, is handling the park’s design that’s centered around providing inclusive and accessible year-round arts and culture programming to reflect North Texas’ diverse character. The programs will include weekly films and concerts, fitness and well-being activities and public performances.

Concept art of kaleidoscope park. Image: kaleidoscope park foundation | website

According to an official statement from the city of Frisco, the park’s innovative design will also feature universally accessible amenities such as a performance pavilion, a children’s play area, Wi-Fi-equipped technology terraces and public art that will include a permanent installation of fabric artist Janet Echelman.

To oversee and support all programming, operations and maintenance of Kaleidoscope Park, the city of Frisco joined forces with Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) and created the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation (KPF), a nonprofit public-private partnership between the two entities set to operate through private donations.

In March, 2022, Communities Foundation of Texas named former executive director of Millennium Park Foundation in Chicago, Dr. Scott Stewart, as the executive director of Kaleidoscope Park. During his time as executive director of Millennium Park, Stewart was responsible for nearly $20 million in gift fundraising and grant awards as well as over $2 million in annual appeal donations.



“Scott’s experience in managing major urban public parks will be a huge asset,” said Craig Hall, founder and chairman of HALL Group at the time. “The Frisco community and all of North Texas will greatly benefit from his leadership.”

In an official statement, Dr. Stewart shared the meaning behind the name of the park. “Built into the name — Kaleidoscope Park — is the Park’s core mission,” he stated. “Just as the kaleidoscope we played with as kids brings together separate and distinct pieces to create a beautiful design, Kaleidoscope Park will thoughtfully engage the diverse and rapidly growing communities across North Texas, bringing communities together in a free, open, and accessible public space to enjoy, create, and inspire.”

