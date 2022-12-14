PGA Frisco, the new state-of-the-art golf campus in North Texas, has a new leader at its helm. PGA of America has named Paul Earnest as the new director of golf and operations for PGA Frisco.

“Paul Earnest has extensive high-end resort and private club experience and is perfect for the role of PGA director of golf at Fields Ranch and PGA Frisco,” said PGA of America chief membership officer John Easterbrook in an official statement.

Earnest is a 33-year PGA member, past president of the Northern Texas PGA Section and comes with an impressive resume.

For 20 years he was the PGA director of golf at the Four Seasons Resort & Club in Irving, Texas, before spending five years as the regional general manager of the Woodlands Country Club near Houston.

“He has proven to be one of the best mentors and leaders in the PGA, and his passion to develop talent will be showcased here at the PGA’s new home. Under Paul’s direction, we are expecting this to be one of the most unique and innovative golf experiences in the world,” Easterbrook said.

Earnest is now poised to take on a new role at PGA Frisco where he will oversee all golf operations.

“I look forward to leading a team that our PGA members will take pride in,” said Earnest. “We’re looking to deliver excellence and create lifetime memories, both from our championships and from daily play with our members and guests. I feel humbled, yet excited, to be able to watch it come together.”

Golf operations at the newly minted 660-acre campus include two 18-hole championship golf courses: Fields Ranch East designed by Gil Hanse and Fields Ranch West designed by Beau Welling.

Earnest will also manage the facility’s 30-acre practice facility that includes a two-acre putting course and a par-3, 10-hole short course.

The new director will have his hands full as the facility looks to host 26 high-profile championships over the next 12 years. The championships include:

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2023 and 2029

National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship beginning in 2023

PGA Professional Championship in 2024, 2030 and 2033

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2025 and 2031

PGA Championship in 2027 and 2034

Along with an impressive golf campus, PGA Frisco will also offer a clubhouse, performance center, the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and an entertainment area.

“In creating PGA Frisco, we aligned with world-class partners to design a first-of-its-kind golf laboratory, playground and commercial center,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “Paul’s extensive experience in golf industry executive management builds upon our vision of providing a truly innovative golf experience that will attract, excite and engage new golfers and fans from across the world.”

PGA Frisco is set to open to the public in the spring of 2023. For more information, click here.