On August 22, the PGA of America held a welcome home party at its new, state-of-the-art Frisco campus.

As Local Profile previously reported, the search for a new home began with a need for more office space. But what ended up happening was so much more: a partnership between the PGA of America and the city of Frisco.

See more

“I would say that the big miracle of Texas is that people here cannot imagine living anywhere else,” Seth Waugh, CEO of The PGA of America, told Local Profile about the new Frisco home. “I’ve never seen a more welcoming place. It’s amazing.”

Waugh described the process of moving to North Texas as “very smooth.”

According to the organization, “PGA Frisco is currently the largest development under construction in North America and is projected to drive $2.5 billion of economic impact over the next 20 years.” But for Waugh and the PGA, Frisco is much more than simply a massive construction project or just a new home.

“Aligning with world-class partners in a world-class location is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create the Silicon Valley of Golf from a commercial perspective,” said Seth Waugh in an official statement.

“While on the participation front, we will bring multiple major championships, both men’s and women’s, to PGA Frisco,” Waugh continued. “This plus creating a destination with amazing courses, as well as innovative, state-of-the-art facilities, will attract, excite and engage new golfers and fans. Our aim is to challenge golfers of all skill levels to improve, enjoy, and ultimately, fall in love with the game for a lifetime.”

PGA President Jim Richerson called the Frisco home “a first-of-its-kind golf laboratory,” adding that PGA Frisco will offer world-class coaching and player engagement while hosting some of the game’s greatest championships.

“We feel like this is a laboratory for all aspects of the game,” added Waugh. “We’ll see what works and how to attract new people, while bringing a wider audience to the game, making golf less intimidating and more welcoming.”