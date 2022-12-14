The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) is ensuring local residents are in good health this holiday season, while at the same time bringing some joy to its youngest residents.

“Making sure every kid has a great holiday is very important,” said MFD chief Danny Kistner in an official statement. “But we believe the best gift is making sure all McKinney residents have access to the preventative healthcare they need.”

The MFD held the MacTown Christmas on the afternoon of December 11.

At the event, MFD’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program (MIH) and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-McKinney offered free health screenings, including blood draws and blood pressure checks for adults.

The MIH will offer follow-up care for those found to have health issues.

Additionally, MFD has teamed up with some local sponsors to make sure the holidays are great for kids in need at Webb Elementary.

Through the school’s counselors, 80 kids were selected to receive toys, clothes and other items purchased just for them by McKinney businesses and residents. The event also included pictures with Santa, free food, haircuts and vision tests.

Event sponsors include:

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-McKinney

ATLAST, Hope Clinic

Waste Connections

Chop Shop

Hutchins BBQ

