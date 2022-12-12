The Legacy Knit and Crochet Club announced that it has donated a record 4,733 handmade knitted items to 15 different Texas organizations located in Plano and Dallas.

The club — which consists of 17 individuals residing at The Legacy Willow Bend, a life care retirement community located in Plano, Texas — makes donations every year in support of various organizations, in an effort to give back to the greater community.

The handcrafted gifts that the club donated this year included blankets, hats, scarves and washcloths. In addition to the handmade items, the Legacy Knit and Crochet Club also donated toiletry kits — which provided toothbrushes and toothpaste.

The list of organizations that received donations from the Legacy Knit and Crochet Club were:

Cathedral of Hope

Children’s Hospital of Plano

Christ United Methodist Church Plano

Cochran Chapel

Dallas Police Department Mentoring Program

Dallas Police Department supporting Anne Frank Elementary School

Hope’s Door

Jewish Family Service

Mesquite ISD

Plano ISD

Plano Police Department Christmas Cops

Minnie’s Food Pantry

National Council of Jewish Women supporting Mosaic Family Services and West Dallas Elementary Schools

Street Side Showers

Vickery Meadow Food Pantry and Clothes Closet

The Legacy Willow Bend’s knit and crochet group was founded back in 2010. Since its inception, the club has created and donated a total of 38,148 items to organizations on an annual basis.

In addition to making its yearly distribution, members of the club also worked with volunteers from the Bank of America this year to create pompoms for more than 1,700 hats for donation purposes.

The Legacy Willow Bend says that if anyone in the community is interested in helping to support the knit and crochet group with its efforts, they can donate yarn to the club — which can be dropped off at the front desk of The Legacy Willow Bend.