‘Tis the season and Collin County is full of parades, live performances, sip n’ shop events and holiday festivals. Take a look at all the events the community is getting ready for us.

Stay tuned for updates and new additions.

Photo: roman_studio | shutterstock

Dec 9 | Legacy Hall, Plano

Santa’s landing on Legacy Hall on December 9 and he’s not alone! Country music star Neal McCoy will join the celebration with a live performance and Toy for Tots will be receiving donations to bring the holiday spirit to children in need.

Dec 10 | 18th Street and M Ave, Plano

After two years the Plano holiday parade is back! Starting at 18th Street and M Avenue near Mendenhall Elementary, the “March of the Toys” will take its holiday cheer all the way west on 18th Street, south on K Avenue, east on 15th Street and north on P Avenue to end at Williams High School. Right after a Toyland holiday festival will begin at 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Photo: mckinney rotary club | website

Dec 10 | Historic Downtown McKinney

McKinney’s Rotary Club is celebrating its 23rd annual parade with a “Christmas in Toyland” event. The parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a free trolley service running every 15 minutes from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. from First Baptist Church, 1615 W Louisiana St.

Dec 10 | Lone Star Wine Cellars, Mckinney

Get ready for the annual Christmas Parade of Lights with a nice boozy stroll through local downtown boutiques with one of Lone Star Wine Cellars’ wine or wine cocktails in hand. Don’t forget to get your wine passport stamped at at least 12 shops to get a bonus taste and holiday wine discount at Santa’s wine workshop at Lone Star Wine Cellars.

Photo: kiselev andrey valerevich | shutterstock

Dec 11 | 1549 Legacy Drive, Frisco

Share the season’s spirit with the patients and families served at Children’s Health Plano through this magical event full of joy. Enjoy photos with Santa and his magic sleigh, a brunch buffet, hot chocolate and coffee bars, goody bags and holiday crafts.

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza

Nov 8 – Dec 17 | The Star in Frisco

Head to The Star every Friday and Saturday until December 17 for an electrifying 20-minute show complete with special guest appearances, a 67-foot LED Christmas tree lit by a Dallas Cowboys football legend, live performances by Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue, Cowboys Rookie Squad, Rowdy and even Saint Nick himself!

Dec 3 – 4 and 10 – 11| Huffhines Park, Richardson

Local community choirs, dance groups, theater groups and musicians will be at Santa’s Village stages with holiday-themed live performances.

Photo courtesy of old city park

Dec 10 – 11| Old City Park, Dallas

Head to Dallas and see Old City Park transform over 13 acres into a holiday wonderland with decorated buildings, candlelit walkways and local vendors. Sing along to your favorite carols and share your wishes with Santa.

Puppy Pictures with Santa

Dec 21 | The HUB, Allen

Show off your good boy to Santa and get them a nice treat at this photo op event at The HUB. Give a treat for yourself at the bars and stay around, chances are you’ll catch a live performance.

Photo: astarot | shutterstock

Dec 31 | Legacy Hall, Plano

Start the year off on the right foot dancing at Legacy Hall’s disco party. Stroll through the three floors to find unique atmospheres and different DJs. If you get hungry, stop by any of the eateries open for delicious late-night snacks. Get there early and catch The Rich Girls’ live performance from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.