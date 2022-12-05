The Plano holiday parade is back! On December 10, floats, Santa and a festival will welcome guests for holiday cheer.



According to the Plano Star Courier, the parade has been on hiatus since 2020, but this year the city will welcome back residents and visitors yet again. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on December 10 and will return to its former Downtown Plano home.



The Rotary Clubs of Plano will organize and host the parade with the theme: March of the Toys. The parade will start on 18th Street and M Avenue near Mendenhall Elementary, west on 18th Street, south on K Avenue, east on 15th Street and north on P Avenue to end at Williams High School.

“The Rotary Clubs of Plano are very excited to be the host” Parade Co-chair Liz Lansing said. “These clubs have been an important part of this city and have had an impact with fundraising for veterans, non-profit organizations and many other efforts to help the community. Rotary is an organization that gives back and this is another way to show how we can give back to the Plano community.”

A “Toyland” holiday festival is planned to follow the parade from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the north parking lot of the Plano Municipal Center at 1520 K Avenue. Kids will have the chance to see Santa and play at the kids’ zone and families can enjoy a variety of delicious snacks from food trucks.

Admission for both events is free, but make sure to show up early to find the best seating. Make sure to leave those furry friends behind as animals are not permitted. Visit the rotaryparadesofplano.com website or email rotaryparadesofplano@gmail.com for any questions or concerns regarding the parade or festival.