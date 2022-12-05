Holiday shopping can be a stressful task for many people, but don’t worry. We found the best local gifts that everyone will love in and out of Collin County. From Secret Santa to personalized gifts, these Etsy shops have something for everyone.

Photo: texas honey studio | etsy

Under $20

T-Shirt | texashoneystudio.etsy.com

Texas Honey Studio is a boutique-style shop that brings unique looks to Texas. From simple t-shirts to holiday hoodies, it is a one-stop shop for the best fits. Our favorite from the shop is the black and white Frisco t-shirt.

Cookbook | opbooksandtreasures.etsy.com

If you hope to find a piece of Collin County history, look no further. This 1986 recipe roundup cookbook from Collin County Women’s Council Of Realtors. Recipes such as baked crab casserole and cinnamon rolls can be staples in your home while you flip through the pages of local history.

Mug | herhimandbeyond.etsy.com

This Plano mug is a tourist souvenir-style gift featuring Plano’s best attractions such as the Plano Balloon Festival, St. Andrew Church and Legacy West.

Photo: catherine cotton shop | etsy

Under $50

McKinney Artwork | catherinecottonshop.etsy.com

Most people are proud of their hometowns, and the best way to show that off is with a city map print. Catherine Cotton Shop has beautiful art of McKinney that features some of the city’s most beloved spots.

Tote bag | picbecca.etsy.com

Do you have someone on your gifting list that loves to shop? Here is a gift for you. PicBecca boasts a tote bag for almost every Collin County city. From laptops to groceries, these bags are perfect for on-the-go shopping.

Stonebriar Country Club Blueprint | golfblueprints.etsy.com

There’s always that friend or family member that has an obsession with golf. Instead of spending money on golf balls (that will probably end up lost), this blueprint of Stonebriar County Club offers a unique way to showcase their passion for the sport.

Photo: fire and pine | etsy

Under $100

Plano Map | FireAndPine.etsy.com

For those looking to spice up their home decor, this picture map is a great gift for any Plano resident. The design fits with any style, minimalist or otherwise.

Vintage Plano Sweatshirt | Neonvtg.etsy.com

Neon VTG features a wide variety of vintage Texas clothing items for anyone on your holiday list, but what better way to recognize Texas than by sporting a 1991 Plano Balloon Festival sweatshirt?

Texas Serving And Cutting Board | KreativeEarth.etsy.com

Calling all hosts — this cutting and serving board is perfect for dishing up hors d’oeuvres during holiday parties. And what’s better than a Texas-shaped board for guests to admire?

Photo: robnko | etsy

Stocking Stuffers

Stickers | robnko.etsy.com

Stickers are the best small gift that anyone is sure to love. These Collin County-themed stickers are perfect to place on laptop covers and water bottles.

T-shirt | BluebonnetApparel.etsy.com

You can never own too many t-shirts and this Plano top would be a great addition to anyone’s closet. From infant and toddler sizes to 2XL, this shirt is perfect for the whole family. And it’s only $10.

Ornament | RoundRockCrafts.etsy.com

That Christmas tree can’t be complete without a Collin County ornament. The wood laser engraved ornament is great for a souvenir-style gift or for the person that wants to highlight their city during the holiday season.