In the 2022 November/December edition, Local Profile published Collin County’s Top Doctors, a definitive, merit-based list as defined by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. To honor these esteemed professionals, Local Profile hosted a Top Doctor party with a twist: Top Docs vs. Top Chef presented by Baylor Scott & White Health.

Hosted by Chef Tre Wilcox at Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts in Plano, the evening began with cocktails and a selection of Tre’s best bites, including tuna tartare crisps and pork chops. Collin County’s Top Doctors mingled with other VIP guests, including top local realtors, as well as local leaders in finance and law. Also in attendance was the newly crowned Ms. Texas Senior 2023, Dr. Terre Quinn, a breast cancer surgeon from Allen.

See more

To welcome guests and honor the hard work, dedication to patient care and excellence in results of our Top Doctors, Rebecca Silvestri, VP of sales and marketing, was joined by Ryan Gebhart, president of BSW Medical Center-Centennial in Frisco.

Next came the highly-anticipated event — the cook-off. With 25 minutes on the timer, Chef Wilcox gave contestants a pantry of ingredients and some surprising ones, including mandarin oranges, jalapeños and saltine crackers. Competing med chefs included Dr. Chris Miller of Legacy Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Dr. David Moore with Baylor Scott & White Cardiac Specialists, Dr. Junyoung Ahn with Texas Back Institute and Dr. Brett Young with Baylor Family Medicine at McKinney.

The competition was on fire. Dr. David Moore donned his very own chef’s coat and commented that the challenge “was more difficult than heart surgery.” Dr. Miller sharpened knives and was cheered on by his entire medical staff, while Dr. Young attacked the challenge with a burning passion — at one point, nearly searing his eyebrows off with a flame. Meanwhile, Dr. Ahn quietly surveyed his opponents, ingredients and tools with the precision of well, a surgeon, without breaking a sweat.

The judges, Local Profile President and Publisher Philip Silvestri and Dr. Jason Fisch of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center McKinney, applauded everyone’s efforts. But the food was so delicious that the judges struggled to agree on a winner.

In the end, the perfectly executed saltine-crusted fish filet served on a bed of rice with a spiced mandarin sauce was crowned the winner. Dr. Ahn left with a pat on the back and bragging rights that his skills as a surgeon are transferable to cooking under pressure.

Thank you to Baylor Scott & White Health, the presenting sponsor for the evening, and to Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts for being the best “cheftainer” and energetic host. Contact Tre to create a similar experience for client appreciation events and team-building.

In case you missed it, here’s a retrospective look at Local Profile’s Women in Business Summit 2022