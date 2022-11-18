Well-known immersive technology company Cosm announced it will build its second entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony. The new venue will bring a new type of entertainment to DFW.

According to a press release, the venue will be around 65,000 and 75,000 square feet and will provide immersive technology through live sports, entertainment, arts, music and other events. Cosm will be located in Grandscape’s entertainment area by the popular outdoor stage and lawn.

Photo credit: cosm

“Dallas and North Texas are in Cosm’s DNA,” Jeb Terry, Cosm’s CEO and President said in an official statement. “Not only is the area experiencing explosive growth, but I am from Dallas and have family there. We’ve always seen a North Texas location as a core anchor for our business. There is an incredible opportunity to grow alongside The Colony community, and we are proud to call Grandscape ‘home’ to our second venue.”

The venue is being designed by Dallas-based architects HKS.

Dallas-based Mirasol Capital founded Cosm in 2020 and the company has an office at the Old Parkland campus near the Mirasol headquarters.

Photo credit: cosm

“We’ve been very fortunate to design and shape the venues and physical environments for every major sports franchise in the DFW market. Adding our partnership with Cosm to this list is truly special since this new venue will host fully immersive, virtual environments,” FAIA and Global Director of Venues for HKS Mark A. Williams said. “Cosm offers unparalleled content through live sports, music, and entertainment. Consumers will be embedded into these events without having to travel to them, which is a fantastic evolution in the fan experience.”

Earlier this year, Cosm announced other plans to build its first public venue in Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Park. More images and videos showing Cosm’s possibilities can be found here.