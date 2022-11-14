It’s not just Thanksgiving dinner that’s cooking in Collin County. Check all the events and activities the community has prepared for the whole Thanksgiving week. From science and art camps to turkey trots to trivia nights, make the most of this year’s festivities.

When: November 24 | 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: 5762 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

You still have time to sign up for a fun run with friends and family in downtown Frisco. You can choose between three events, 5K, 10K and miracle mile. What better way to start the holidays than some fun run before gathering around the table?

When: November 23 | 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Legacy Hall is kicking off the Thanksgiving weekend with a free sing-along event for friends and families. Yuengling is bringing a 1950’s Kegerator truck for a unique photo op in addition to delicious beer.

When: November 24 | 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Red Tail Pavilion | 2801 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

Plano’s 5th Turkey Trot is offering a 33% discount for residents and visitors who sign up before November 21! Take a nice run, trot or walk 5K around Oak Point Park and get a delicious doughnut at the finish line.

Thanksgiving Week Art Camp When: November 21, 22 and 23 | 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N. Church, McKinney

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N. Church, McKinney

Jump into Art Studios has prepared two different art camps to start the Thanksgiving week. For kids aged 6 to 16, they can enjoy three days working on a multimedia Thanksgiving three project, baking, soapmaking, painting and much more. And adults can bring their kids to the Thanksgiving Week Pottery Wheel/Clay Camp and craft up to 6 items together with the help of an art teacher.

When: November 22 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall| 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

On November 22, gather a bunch of friends you are thankful for and head to Legacy Hall to find out which of you knows the most about one of the most iconic TV shows in America. The friend with the most points gets a Hall Pass gift card as a prize!

Fall Thanksgiving Camp Orders: November 21 to 23

Where: STEMTree | 3851 S Stonebridge Dr #300, McKinney

Where: STEMTree | 3851 S Stonebridge Dr #300, McKinney

Does your kid love science? StemTree McKinney has prepared a three-day fall camp for children aged 5 to 12 to learn about coding, robotics, electronics and science with different hands-on activities every day.

Thanks & Giving When: November 22 | 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Roy & Helen Hall Library | 101 E Hunt St, McKinney

The Helen Hall and John and Judy Gat libraries will be receiving donations for the North Texas Food Bank with a day of family-friendly crafts and activities. Drop off canned goods and have a fun day at the library.

When: Until November 26 | 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Allen Community Ice Rink| 200 E. Stacy Road, Suite 1350, Allen

Who says you only run for Thanksgiving? Allen’s ice rink invites residents to “skate off the Thanksgiving meal” and have fun with games, prizes and festive activities. Remember to bring a non-perishable food donation for All Community Outreach and get a free skate rental.