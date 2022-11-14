Cooking Thanksgiving dinner from scratch is no joke. Believe me, I tried it once. And while everyone has their secret family recipe for the perfect gravy, the exact spices for the best butternut squash soup, or their personal spin on the cranberry sauce, sometimes letting someone else take care of the cooking gives you space to focus on what’s important: the guests.

Take a look at our guide to Thanksgiving diners in Collin County and enjoy a stress-free Thanksgiving day.

Dine In

Photo courtesy of princi italia

When: November 24

Where: 3300 Dallas Pkwy, Plano | 5959 Royal Lane, Dallas

Menu

On Thanksgiving Day from noon to 9:00 p.m., Princi Italia will be serving families and friends a three-course menu with all the traditional season flavors with an Italian twist. You’ll be able to pick from five delicious fall-flavored starters, four options for main courses and one out of three desserts. The capacity will be limited so don’t forget to make reservations by clicking here

When: November 24

Where: 7250 North Dallas Parkway, Suite 110, Plano

Menu

Fleming’s will be open on Thanksgiving Day, offering a mouthwatering three-course menu catered for turkey and teak lovers alike. You’ll be able to choose between a traditional mixed-herb roasted turkey, prime bone-in ribeye, or filet mignon and delicious sides to share. Make your reservation here.

Photo courtesy of davio’s

When: November 24 | 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: 5762 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

Menu

Davio’s is offering a dine-in price fixed menu of $85 per guest with all the holiday’s favorites including oven-roasted organic turkey, honey collard greens, glazed carrots and much more. If you didn’t get to make reservations on time, don’t fret. The same menu is available to go, just remember to place your order before November 22 by 5:00 p.m. Pick-up is available on November 23. Place your orders by calling 469-772-4810 or by email at jacqueline@davios.com.

When: November 24 | 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: 13350 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas

Reservations

If you don’t mind the drive, The Westin at Galleria Dallas will be serving its traditional Thanksgiving buffet crafted by award-winning chef David Smith. The menu will include traditional favorites and some southern-inspired items.

Meals To-Go

Orders: Until November 18 | 5:00 p.m.

Pick-up: November 21, 22 and 23 | 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: 1026 East 15th Street, Plano| 400 West Davis in the Bishop Arts District, Dallas

Menu

One of Local Profile’s favorites is offering a complete menu to take home on Thanksgiving and take the stress out while keeping all the flavor in. You’ll receive a feast for 8 to 10 servings presented cold and vacuum sealed with instructions for reheating and sides in aluminum half pans. The choose-your-own-adventure menu includes fully smoked hams, turkeys, briskets, prime rib and mouthwatering desserts.

Orders: Until November 20

Pick-up: November 14 to 23

Where: 3300, West FM 544, Wylie | 1925 N. Central Expy, McKinney

More info

This year Cotton Patch Cafe will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but they are offering heat and serve meal packs to take home. Either if you are looking to get your whole Thanksgiving dinner out of the way with one swift card swipe or if you are looking for a little hand with sides and dressings, you’ll find menu options enough for 8 to 10 servings. You can choose from three menu options and you can add à la carte items starting at $6 to complete them to your taste.

Photo courtesy of central market

Central Market Chef-Made To-Go Meals Orders: Until November 20 | 6:00 p.m.

Pick-up: November 21, 22, 23 or 24

Where: 320 Coit Rd., Plano

Menu Central Market is offering chef-made meals to treat the whole family. You can choose from six different meals including an option that can serve up to 16 guests. All the holiday favorites are included on the menu or you can order extras à la carte, but this year they have Thanksgiving tamales to make the Texan dinner complete. Small side note, the pick up is not part of curbside, so make sure to take your order through the café entrance of the store.

When: Until November 22 | 5:00 p.m.

Pick up: November 23 | After 11:00 a.m.

Where: Sfereco | 1941 Preston Road, Plano

Menu

Refined Hospitality, the brand behind restaurant concepts like Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge and Sfereco, is offering meal packages and à la carte options for you to take and bake at home. The three full-meal options are meant for tables of 6 to 8 people. If you are feeling extra lazy this holiday season, Sfereco and every Refined Hospitality concept will be open on Thanksgiving day. Reserve a table and take it easy.

Photo courtesy of bread winners cafe & bakery

Orders: Until November 21 | 3:00 p.m.

Pick-up: November 23 until 2:00 p-m.

Where: 4021 Preston Rd, Plano | Multiple locations in Dallas

Menu

Is 8 to 10 servings too much for your family? Bread Winners’ got you covered. Their holiday family-style menu lets you pick exactly what you need. You can choose a full menu for $25 per person to avoid too many leftovers, including sliced oven-roasted turkey or sliced cider-glaze ham, cornbread stuffing, leek mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and homemade cranberry orange sauce.

Photo courtesy of cantina laredo