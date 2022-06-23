Chances are, if you watch any major Dallas professional sports team when they’re on national TV, you’ve seen Hard Eight BBQ. Inevitably, a fade-in shot from the commercial break talks about how you can’t say “Dallas” without saying “BBQ,” and then they’ll show the out-the-door line of people waiting at Hard Eight’s location in The Colony (they have five throughout the state). The meats are great, especially their jalapeno sausage, but the draw is the sights and scents. You can smell the smoky goodness all the way down Highway 121 (and on a clear day, you can see the smoke as you drive in from Frisco). Then you walk past the giant barbecue pit to get in line, so your mouth waters long before you even have your plate. It might not the best of all the area’s BBQ institutions, but it’s the best place to take your out-of-town guests if they want the Texas BBQ experience.