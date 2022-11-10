Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will soon move its Addison location to Frisco. The Texas-based bar will be opening its fifth location by the end of this year.

The iconic Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar consistently brings in crowds of people ready to drink, sing and dance. But the Addison location will soon be closing. Don’t worry, it won’t close for good – the location will be moving to 6765 Winning Drive #810 in Frisco by the end of the year.

According to The Dallas Business Journal, the new space will feature 5,400 square feet with seating for 300 and plenty of room for singing and dancing. The Frisco location will also get upgraded sound, lighting, audio and visual equipment to make the iconic bar even better.

“When we opened our Addison location 21 years ago, Dallas had not yet experienced the explosive growth we’ve seen in the past decade,” Corey Urbach, owner of Pete’s, said in a press release. “Over the recent years, we have noticed more and more of our clientele coming from a larger radius in North Texas, so when a spot opened up at the Star in Frisco, we felt it was the perfect fit of a more centrally located destination for our guests in a new and improved building as well.”

The move to Frisco will also allow Pete’s to host a ghost kitchen for guests to schedule private events. The space will be perfect for birthday parties, bachelor and bachelorette events and even date nights.

If you haven’t had the chance to visit Pete’s make sure to check out the new location once it opens. Amazing pianists take the stage and perform two baby grand pianos. Other instruments are often added to the show to create new versions of the best hits from every era.

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. The Texas-based bar opened its first location in Austin in 1992. There is not yet a set date for the new location’s opening.