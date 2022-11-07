The election has begun. Voters deserve to know who their candidates are and what they represent. Up until November 8, Local Profile will publish Q&A with politicians running for this year’s election.

What position are you running for and why?

U.S. Representative for Texas Congressional District 3.

What policies do you hope to enact and why?

Cut federal spending, reduce federal borrowing and stop printing money. These measures are the only way to combat inflation and return consumer buying power to Americans.

What are the biggest challenges facing your district?

Inflation!

How will your policies affect North Texas as a whole?

Restore consumer buying power and improve the overall economy.

What are the biggest challenges facing Texas?

Inflation!

How is your district changing?

Collin County is one of 2 counties in the District. It has been one of the fastest-growing counties in the US for 10-plus years. People from all states and nationalities are moving here and changing the demographics substantially. I nevertheless, as a strict Constitutionalist, represent every individual in the district that agrees that the US Constitution is the standard by which Government should be held to.

What book that you’ve read has had the biggest impact on you?

The Bible. The founding fathers based the US Constitution on principles found there. One example is the golden rule – treat others as you want to be treated.

What does the future hold for your district and for Texas?

Growth and prosperity if we can reign in inflation.

Don’t forget – Election Day is tomorrow, which means it’s the last day to vote if you have not already. If you are curious about who is running or where to vote, visit the link here. Local Profile will continue to release Q&A segments with politicians running for various positions in this upcoming election.