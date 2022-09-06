Election season is here, and it’s a big one for Texans. There will be local, state and national races happening this election. Collin County voters, here is your guide.

How to register:

Texas law requires eligible voters to register by the 30th day before Election Day, making the registration deadline for this election Oct 11, 2022.

Registering to vote is important and easy. All you need to do is start the registration here!

When to register:

Last day to register to vote: Tuesday, October 11, 2022 (Postmarked)

Last day to apply for Ballot by Mail: Friday, October 28, 2022 (Received)

Early Voting: Monday, October 24, 2022 – Friday, November 4, 2022

Early Voting Locations (Coming Soon)

Election Day Vote Centers (Coming Soon)

Sample Ballots (Coming Soon)

Early Voting, Ballot by Mail, and Election Day Rosters (Coming Soon)

What you need:

In order for any of these to be accepted they must contain a valid photo ID:

Texas drivers license

Texas Election Identification Certificate

U.S. passport

Texas Personal Identification card

U.S. Military Identification Card

U.S. Citizenship Certificate

Texas Personal Handgun license

If you are unable to provide any of these, there are other options:

Copy of a government document containing name, address and voter registration certificate

Bank statement

Utility bill

Birth certificate

Paycheck

Government check

How to get a mail-in ballot:

If you are not able to vote in person, you may request a mail-in ballot. In order to vote by mail in Texas, you must be 65 or older, too sick to leave your home, have disables or be out of the county on Election Day. If you want to register for a mail-in ballot email absenteemailballoting@collincountytx.gov or fax 972-547-1996.

Who’s running:

Others on your Collin County ballot: Democrats Republicans Libertarians

The future of Collin County is up to voters and the individuals they elect. Election Day is held on November 8, so make sure your voice is heard.