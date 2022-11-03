With the Dallas International Film Festival wrapping up on October 20th, it’s Fort Worth’s turn to wow us with the 16th annual Lone Star Film Festival from November 10 to 12. With screenings in three different locations, the festival will bring a selection of award-winning films, Texas originals and short films.

As mentioned by the Dallas Observer, one of the most anticipated movies in the festival might be Living, a UK remake of Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year with great reception. The film follows an aging man, played by Bill Nighy (The Boat That Rocked, Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean) reflecting on his own life after receiving a fatal diagnosis.

Another big name in the film line-up is the newest film starred by Nicholas Cage. Returning from his direct-to-video-movies phase, in recent years the actor has taken his talent and weirdness to equally weird and interesting projects like Mandy and Pig. At the Lone Star Film Festival, Cage will co-star in Butcher’s Crossing a dark western based on a 1960 novel by Texas author John Edward Williams.

Among the more local films in the Lone Star Film Festival, The Colonel’s Playbook tells the story of how, in 1969, Fort Worth Country Day School hired retired Marine Corps Lt. Colonel, R.C. “Rocky” Rosacker to encourage its shrinking student body to participate in sports. Little did they know the Colonel would create a dynasty of championships thanks to his teaching of discipline and high expectations.

Did you see 2022’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick and thought, “Wait, who are they fighting?” Well, that omission might be answered in Theaters of War. Director and professor of communication at the University of Georgia, Roger Stahl has studied military involvement in the entertainment industry for a decade. In this documentary, Stahl shows us just how much control the security state has exercised over what we see on our screens.

Other highlights of the festival are Show Business is My Life (But I Can’t Prove It) a movie about comedian and country musician Gary Mule Deer, John Ware Reclaimed a documentary that looks into the story of the Canadian Black cowboy, the Galveston-set Song of the Cicada about an eccentric mortician and Oklahoma Breakdown a movie about comedian and musician Mike Hosty

Lone Star Film Festival will feature screenings at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis, Cowboy Channel Studio and Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center. For the full film line-up and schedule visit www.lonestarfilmfestival.com.

