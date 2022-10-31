November is always such a busy month. It’s nice to have a little break planned to decompress from all the holiday fuss. Take a look at our November guide and stay tuned for our Thanksgiving roadmap to get the whole month planned ahead.

Photo: Abigail McCann | Shutterstock

When: November 3 through 6, 2022

Where: Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel | 777 Watters Creek Blvd., Allen

This four-day event will feature special guests, opportunities to get autographs and see some of the biggest trades from some of the largest card collectors in the country. And of course, the best cards and sports memorabilia.

When: Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday, November and December, 2022

Where: Farm + Feed | 7401 Lone Star Sr., Suite B120, Plano

Gather your geeky friends for an evening of food, fun and games. You can play any game from Farm + Feed’s selection of board games, or bring your own. November meetups will be held on the 2nd and 16th.

When: November 5, 2022

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary | 1 Nature Pl, McKinney

The Heard has prepared a beautiful family-friendly evening outdoors featuring team-building activities and learning about the museum’s nightlife. The program is for families with children ages 5 through 12.

Photo courtesy of visit plano

When: November 12, 2022

Where: McCall Plaza, Plano

Let’s get moving with this family-friendly event celebrating more than 40 years of hip-hop with two-versus-two dance battles and dance team showcases. You can go as a spectator or join all the competitors coming from all over Texas!

When: October 31, November 14 and 28, 2022

Where: The Star, Frisco

A Cowboys fan must, this event will have players and host Brad Sham, Kristi Scales and Hailey Sutton talking everything cowboys live from Cane Rosso. Enjoy food and drink specials while listening to the experts.

When: November 16, 2022

Where: Allen Community Ice Rink, Allen

Get ready for Thanksgiving at Allen’s annual turkey skate. All on-ice participants must wear skates, so bring a non-perishable food donation to get a free skate rental and don’t miss out on the fun.

Hugh panaro, scarlett strallen and lakisha jones will be performing at the eisemann center | photos courtesy of the eisemann center

When: November 19, 2022

Where: Eisemann Center, Richardson

As part of the Plano Symphony Orchestra’s 4th anniversary season, some of the best voices from New York will be joining the celebration by performing popular songs from Tony award-winning Broadway shows.

When: November 19, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: The Dinosaur Company | 420 Century Pkwy, Allen

The Credit Union of Texas has partnered with Be the Match to bring a full day of fun activities to the heroes who take a painless cheek swab test to see if their DNA matches that of cancer patients in desperate need. Stay around for face painting, ride a trackless train, have a dinosaur tour and more.

When: November 20, 2022

Where: Plano Event Center

Either if you are looking for spiritual health, mental clarity, or physical well-being you’ll find an array of resources at this festival. From yoga classes to holistic and wellness talks to workshops to music and performances, find what works for you.

Photo courtesy of plano turkey trot

When: November 24, 2022

Where: Red Tail Pavilion, Plano

Break the Thanksgiving food binge with the traditional Annual Plano Turkey 5k run (or walk). But don’t worry, everyone will get a doughnut at the finish line.

When: November 25 to 27, 2022

Where: Eisemann Center| 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

Since 1989 the Chamberlain Ballet has performed The Nutcracker at the Eisemann Center as a holiday tradition. This year they are presenting a new choreography and a performance by New York City Ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck and Tyler Angle.

Veterans Day Round-up

When: November 5 through 12, 2022

Where: Oak Point Park, Plano

For seven days, more than 1,000 full-sized flags will fly in honor of those who have served and continue to serve the community. The events will include programs from veteran organizations, musical performances, patriotic re-enactments, static displays and more.

When: November 10, 2022

Where: Allen Senior Recreation Center, Allen

Enjoy a patriotic display at the Senior Recreation Center. Enjoy music and get inspired by guest speakers in a special tribute to the veterans present at the event.

When: November 12, 2022

Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco

Celebrate community pride in this annual event. No one gets left out in the parade: school marching bands, high school football teams, cheerleaders, scouts and more. Leaving at 10:00 a.m. from the Toyota Stadium follow the floats celebrating our brave veterans.