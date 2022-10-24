Collin County voters, don’t forget early voting starts today. Make sure you are up to date on everything 2022 Midterm Elections.

Early voting began on October 24 and will go through November 4. Registration for voting has already ended, but it is not too late to check out what you need to know about the election.

Local Profile previously reported that the midterms will feature big races such as Texas State Representative and Governor. Greg Abbott (Republican) and Beto O’Rourke (Democrat) are in a heated race, and the election could be down to the last votes.

If you have already registered to vote for the upcoming election and wish to vote early there are a variety of voting locations set up around Collin County.

Here are a few:

To find the complete list of places to vote early click here. To learn more about the election and voting visit the Collin County Voter Guide.