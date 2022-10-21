The town of Prosper is unveiling its new memorial walls and will launch a fitness component for the Veterans Day weekend.

“The town of Prosper is excited to be able to honor those who serve this country and this community,” said Dan Baker, director of parks and recreation for the town of Prosper, in an official statement.

Veterans Day events will begin on November 11 at 10 a.m. at 250 W. First St., when the town will host a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed honor walls, consisting of an east and west memorial.

The west wall honors members of the military with cast emblems for each military branch, including the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard. The east wall honors public servants who serve the community with emblems from local police and fire departments.

Supported by the town council, the concept for the honor walls first came to fruition in 2019. The project was funded through the town’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget and construction of the project was completed earlier this month. The memorials were designed by Randall Scott Architects, who also designed town hall.

For additional details on the Prosper Honor Walls Dedication Ceremony, click here.

Prosper’s first annual Veterans Day 5K and Fun Run

On the heels of the dedication ceremony, the town will also launch its inaugural Prosper Veterans Day 5K and Fun Run on Nov. 12.

“We invite the community to join us at the honor walls dedication event and Prosper’s first annual Veterans Day 5K and Fun Run,” Baker said.

This new addition to the town’s Veterans Day celebrations aims to be a fun event, open to all ages and abilities.

The day will begin with a short program honoring veterans at 8 a.m. with the 5k beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the one-mile fun run following at 9 a.m. Registration fees are $48.70 for the 5K and $27.50 for the fun run.

To guarantee a spot in either event, register here by Oct. 31. For additional details on the Veterans Day 5K and Fun Run, click here.

For information about volunteering or making a donation to the Veterans Memorial, contact Dan Baker at 972-569-1160.