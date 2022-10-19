Last weekend before Halloween but it’s already having an effect on the Collin County landscape. But there’s much more than ghosts and jack-o’lanterns this weekend. From motorcycle rides to food and wine to international celebrations, there’s always something going on in North Texas.
30th Annual Teddy Bear Ride
When: October 23, 2022 | All day
Where: Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County | 2205 Los Rios Blvd, Plano
More info
To celebrate the Center’s fundraiser’s 30th anniversary, this year the Teddy Bear Ride will take the form of a poker run this Sunday. Choose your own route through the selected stops and draw a poker card, but just make sure your last stop is Harley Davidson financial service for your two final cards and lunch by In N Out Burger and Smokey Joe’s BBQ. IOn honor of the fundraiser’s 30 years, 30 winners will be announced at the last stop.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater: When You Kill Upon a Star
When: October 21, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.
Where: Parish Hall | 400 North College Street, McKinney
More Info
A celebrity dinner is taking place in McKinney and you are invited! We should probably mention these are dead celebrities, but hey, happens to the best of us. Professional psychic, Madam Marie Dubois Empanada brought them back for you to help find out whodunnit. Proceedings from this paranormal event will go to Silver Linings charity.
Halloween on the Farm
When: October 21, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.
Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West 15th Street, Plano
More Info
Get your family’s customers ready and head to the Heritage this weekend for some family-friendly Halloween fun on the farm. Kids ages 2 to 5 are welcome to bring their treat bags to get them filled at the trick-or-treat stations installed throughout the farm.
CityLine Live Fall Concert Series
When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 2 through October 29, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Where: CityLine Plaza | 1150 State Street, Richardson
More Info
Get your lawn chair ready because live music returns to the outdoor CityLine plaza this fall. This weekend Glenn McLaughlin will take the stage on Friday with some jazzy pop tunes, followed by Devin Leigh’s blues rock on Saturday. Enjoy the music from one of the restaurant patios on State Street or make a picnic out of your to-go order and take a spot at the plaza.
ArmeniaFest
When: October 21 to 23, 2022 | See the full schedule
Where: St. Sarkis Armenian Church | 4421 Charles St., Carrollton
More Info
St. Sarkis Church’s Armenian community organizes an annual festival full of dances, music, delicious food and good ol’ family fun. Enjoy live performances of traditional dances by the Groung Dance Ensemble and join them after taking some circle dance instruction at the festival. Take the chance and tour the gorgeous St. Sarkis Church before the mouthwatering baking demonstration.
Concerts by the Creek: Fall Series
When: September 3 through October 22, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen
More Info
It’s the closing Saturday of the fall series, and Eight Tracks will be taking the stage with some of the most iconic songs in rock history. Get lawn chairs and find your spot on the Village Green before you grab food and beverages from one of the restaurants at Watters Creek or picnic supplies from Market Street.
Plano Food & Wine Festival
When: October 21, 2022 | 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Drive, Plano
More Info
The 5th annual festival is here! Treat yourself to an afternoon of award-winning wine tasting perfectly paired with delicious cuisine. Get a food pass and receive access to 15 restaurants offering mouthwatering meals from 12 to 4 pm and the H-E-B and Central Market culinary tents to find what their lead chefs have prepared for you.
Happy Hour!
When: October 15, 2022 | 12:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney
More Info
Maria Hampton’s exhibit at The Cove in McKinney is all about joyful creativity. All warm colors and open spaces, Hampton’s Happy Hour! is a celebration of those fleeting moments of running, singing and playing that bring us happiness and fun.
PSO 40th Anniversary Season: Asleep at the Wheel
When: October 22, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.
Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson
More Info
The second performance of the season will be a show by the hand of eight-time Grammy Award-winning Texas group Asleep at the Wheel. The amazing Plano Symphony Orchestra will only amplify the group’s talent while they play crowd favorites like “Miles and Miles of Texas,” “Hot Rod Lincoln” and conductor Héctor Guzmán’s favorite, “Choo, Choo, Ch’Boogie.”
Mental Heat
When: October 21, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.
Where: The Comedy Arena |305 E. Virginia #104, McKinney
More Info
Do you love SNL but New York is too much of a ride? Head to The Comedy Arena in McKinney instead for an evening of relentless humor. No one is safe: from everyday situations to bizarre scenarios, the ever-changing cast of comedians will get a laugh out of pretty much anything.
Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County
Heathers the Musical
When: October 21 to 23, 2022 | See full schedule
Where: Willow Bend Center of the Arts | 6121 W Park Blvd B216, Plano
Tickets
Kyle Kinane LIVE
When: October 21 to 23, 2022 | 8:30 p.m.
Where: Addison Improv | 4980 Belt Line Rd, #250, Addison
More Info
Spook Alley
When: October 14 through 29, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.
Where: The Texas Pool | 901 Springbrook Drive, Plano
More Info
Fall Festival
When: October 22, 2022 | 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Where: The Village at Allen | 190 E. Stacy Road, Allen
More Info
Psychedelic Robot
When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.
Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano
Tickets
Lone Star Palengke
When: October 23, 2022 | 12:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Red Tail Pavilion | 2801 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano
Tickets
Brooks and Dunn Free Concert
When: October 21, 2022 | 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Where: HUB | 121 & Alma Road, McKinney
More Info
Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Bingo
When: October 23, 2022 | 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 E 16th Street, Plano
More Info