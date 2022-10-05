Heck yeah! Another long weekend is ahead of us and Collin County knows how to receive it. Check all the family-friendly activities, festivals and concerts that are happening near you this weekend.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photos: day out with thomas | website

When: October 7 through 9, 2022 | Select hours

Where: Grapevine Vintage Railroad | 707 S Main St, Grapevine

More info

Thomas the Tank Engine is visiting North Texas this weekend and families are invited to spend a day of rides, games photo ops and more. With your ticket you can enjoy a 25-minute train ride pulled by a full-sized, talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive. Don’t forget to stop by the “Dream BIG! Corner” for photo ops and carnival box games and a bubble machine. Tickets are getting sold out fast, so if you don’t make it to this event, keep an eye out for Thomas’s second visit on October 14 through 16.

When: October 8, 2022 | 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Grace Avenue UMC | 3251 Main Street, Frisco

More Info

Enjoy an afternoon of fun and pride next to family and friends in the first-ever Pride Frisco Block Party. With live performances of the Emerson Band and Dj JJ Rangel-Adams and snacks from Earnest B’s BBQ, Cactus Café Food or 88 Bites Gourmet food trucks.

Shannon ferguson is one of the artists featured in the festival. Photo: shanon ferguson | website

When: October 7 through 9, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Drive, Allen

More Info

The Allen Arts Alliance’s annual fall festival will feature a group of juried local and regional artists who’ll showcase their work. Check all the different media categories at the Pop-Up art shop in Blue House Too Gallery while you enjoy live music, complimentary beverages and snacks.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 2 through October 29, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: CityLine Plaza | 1150 State Street, Richardson

More Info

Get your lawn chair ready because live music returns to the outdoor CityLine plaza this fall. This weekend Emsy Robinson will take the stage on Friday with some soul pop-rock tunes, followed by Kelsie Kee’s rock on Saturday. Enjoy the music from one of the restaurant patios on State Street or make a picnic out of your to-go order and take a spot at the plaza.

Photo: stonebriar centre | website

When: October 7 Through November 7, 2022

Where: Stonebriar Centre | 32601 Preston Road, Frisco

More Info

This art installation at Stonebriar Centre will feature 25 six-foot pivoting holographic prisms made of panels that reflect light creating rainbow-colored light beams that will change depending on the angle. Come at different times of the day to see the change. At night the art exhibit turns into a light show.

Concerts by the Creek: Fall Series When: September 3 through October 22, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen

More Info Every Saturday you’ll get a chance to enjoy live music outdoors on the Village Green. Get some warm blankets and lawn chairs and find your spot before you grab food and beverages from one of the restaurants at Watters Creek or picnic supplies from the market street. This Saturday, enjoy a live performance by Miss Macy & Her Texas Sugar Daddys with their Texas Blues tunes, old and new. Get ready for Halloween! Your Trick-Or-Treating Guide Through Collin County We are a little over a month away from Halloween and people are getting ready. Here in North Texas, some folks go out and beyond to give kids a spooky fun experience each year with insane decorations. Local Profile came out with a short guide to take your trick-or-treat plans out of the way so… Dracula on Stage When: October 7 through October 16, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: McKinney Performing Arts Center | 111 N. Tennesee St., McKinney

Tickets Get to see this revival of the Broadway classic fifty years after the original production. See Lucy, Mina, Dr. Van Helsing and the Count himself come to life before your eyes on stage in this adaptation of the iconic mystery thriller.

Photo: toa55 | shutterstock

When: October 8, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Roy & Helen Hall Library | 101 E. Hunt St., McKinney

More Info

Celebrate Diwali the Hindu “festival of lights” with beautiful Rangoli design demonstrations, live dance and music performances, henna body art and a Diwali marketplace for shopping.

When: October 2, 2022 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More Info

Cheer to your favorite team this weekend while you and the gang enjoy a match between Texas and Oklahoma. Enjoy the game next to fellow fans on Legacy Hall’s giant 24-ft screen and check the special prices on beer buckets.

Image: Robert Kneschke | Shutterstock

When: September 17 through October 18, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

More Info

If you are stopping by Legacy West this Saturday, let the kids have some artsy fun at the seasonal space located in front of Nike and Free People. Every month Legacy West will add new activities for younglings of all ages to express themselves.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Neo Soul Night Under the Stars

When: October 8, 2022 | 6:15 to 11:59 p.m.

Where: Amphitheater at Oak Point Park | 2801 East Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Tickets

Ballet in the Park

When: October 9, 2022 | 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Bonnie Wenk Park | 2996 Virginia Parkway, McKinney

More Info

Nocturnal Animals in Music

When: October 9, 2022 | 3:00 p.m.

Where: Willow Bend Center for the Arts | 6121 W Park Blvd, B216, Plano

More Info

Arbor Day Celebration

When: October 8, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Stacy Ridge | 1900 Country Brook Lane, Allen

More Info

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

Family Night: Campout and Movie

When: October 8 to 9, 2022 | 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Where: Bethany Lakes Park | 745 S. Allen Heights Drive, Allen

More Info

Artists After Hours

When: October 7, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: LAST Art Gallery | 105 W. Louisiana Street, McKinney

More Info