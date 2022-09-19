Next month, the city of Frisco will have its first pride celebration.

Pride Frisco will host the event, which will take place from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 8. This free, family-friendly event block party will feature food trucks, live music, games and over 50 vendors.

“It is imperative that all members of our community have essential resources, information, support, and love, regardless of where they live,” said Jon Culpepper, a board member of Pride Frisco, in an official statement. “Pride celebrations have been held in Dallas since 1972 but never in Frisco. This year, we’re changing that.”

The Emerson Band and DJ JJ Rangel-Adams will be the block party’s musical guests. Attendees can learn more about the resources available from local organizations like PFLAG Dallas, Dallas Resource Center, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas, The University of Texas at Dallas Gender Center and many more.

Earnest B’s BBQ, Cactus Café Food and 88 Bites Gourmet food trucks will be onsite. Parking, door prize eligibility, and event entry will all be free for the event.

To learn more about Pride Frisco or the inaugural event, visit www.pridefrisco.org.

