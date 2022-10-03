Pumpkin season is officially here! Either if you were looking to carve spooky Jack o’lanterns or make a nice fall soup, here’s your opportunity to hand pick the perfect most plump pumpkin in your local patch.

Get ready to go pumpkin hunting with this list of the best patches in Collin County. If you see the Great Pumpkin, tell him we said hi!

Photos: pumpkins on the prairie | facebook

When: October 1 through 31 | Select hours

Where: Grace Avenue United Methodist Church | 3521 Main Street, Frisco

Make sure to check the full schedule for this pumpkin patch as they’ll have special events all through October. From the first-ever Frisco pride family block party on October 8th to a trunk-or-treat afternoon on the 23rd.

Photos: lola’s local market | facebook

When: September 23rd through October 31 | Wednesday to Sundays on select hours

Where: 1771 Kever Main, Melissa

Weekends at Lola’s are full of fun fall activities for the family. Every Saturday and Sunday you can enjoy hayrides, pumpkin painting, a pallet maze, face painting, family games and of course pumpkins! Stay around on Sundays to support local artisans and businesses by strolling through the outdoor market.

Photos: dallas arboretum and botanical garden | facebook

When: September 17 through October 31 | 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Dallas Arboretum | 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

With this year’s theme “a fall fairy tale,” the Dallas Arboretum will feature the return of Cinderella’s Carriage and beautiful displays reimagining the classic tales of Jack and the Beanstalk, The Three Little Pigs, The Sword in the Stone and One Thousand and One Nights.

When: October 1 through 31 | 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Creekwood United Methodist Church | 261 Country Club Rd, Allen

When: September 16 through October 30 | Wednesday to Sundays on select hours

Where: 6601 Co Rd 166, McKinney

When: September 29 through October 29 | Daily on select hours

Where: Arapaho United Methodist Church | 1400 West Arapaho Road, Richardson

When: October 15 through 30 | 9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Christ United Methodist Church | 3101 Coit Rd., Plano

When: October 7 through 31 | 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: 3577 FM 1377, Princeton

When: September 30 through October 31 | Wednesday through Sundays on select hours

Where: 3420 Hall – Johnson Rd, Grapevine

In case you missed it, here’s Local Profile’s October calendar with more activities.