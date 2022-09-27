Fairs, concerts and festivities are heading our way at full steam! Check this October guide to see what Collin County has in store for us this fall.

Isn’t it nice to have the whole month at a glance?

Photo: state fair of texas | facebook

State Fair of Texas

When: Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 23 | All day

Where: Fair Park Dallas | 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas

Celebrate Texas with amusement rides, rodeos, pig races and carnival games. Oh, and let’s not forget fried food. Deep-fried lasagna, anyone?

When: Saturday, October 1st | 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Hall Park | 6801 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco

Run (or walk!) through the scenic Texas Sculpture Garden at HALL Park while pop-up musicians, vocalists and artists perform along the run route.

When: Saturday, October 1, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Sunday, October 2, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 E Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

All aboard! The largest model train show in the North Dallas area has over 18 dioramas on display.

Photo: schade’s photography | cottonwood art festival | facebook

When: Saturday, October 1 and Sunday 2

Where: Cottonwood Park | 1321 W. Belt Line Rd., Richardson

Bringing together over 250 of the best local, national and international artists, this art festival transforms Cottonwood Park into an outdoor fine art gallery. Bring the whole family, because the festival will have an art stop for kids to learn to weave, craft and create with clay.



When: Friday, October 14 through Sunday 30

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave., Suite E, Plano

Follow young sweethearts Brad and Janet as they discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his house of wild characters.

When: Saturday, October 15, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Sunday, October 16, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Huffhines Park | 1500 Apollo Rd., Richardson

Hand-selected curators, craftsmen, growers and local makers bring a unique shopping experience to the trails of Huffhines Park.

When: Sunday, October 16 | 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 E Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Plan your perfect wedding with the help of over 110 wedding businesses. Surely one of them can help!

When: Tuesday, October 18 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Fair Park | 3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas

The duo is promoting their newest Delta blues roots album.

Photo: 13_phunkod | shutterstock

When: Thursday, October 20 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Haggard Park | 901 E 15th Street, Plano

Get your lawn chair or blanket and be ready for a nice evening of smooth jazz outdoors.

When: Saturday, October 22 | 12:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West, 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

Taste over 100 award-winning wines and culinary treats from North Texas chefs while you stroll through Legacy West’s many local boutiques and shops.

When: Saturday, October 23 | 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Legacy North | 7401 Lone Star Dr, Plano

Celebrate the season by shopping from over 40 vendors selling everything from clothes to candles to flowers and more.

Photo: dallas festival of lights | facebook

When: Sunday October 30 | 4:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Southfork Ranch | 3700 Hogge Dr., Allen

Celebrate the victory of good versus evil with Bollywood music, live performances, kid activities and a beautiful fireworks show.