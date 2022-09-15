North Texas keeps attracting new and bigger businesses. Now Comerica Bank has announced that construction on its new office tower at The Star in Frisco will begin later this year and is expected to open between late 2023 and early 2024.

The business and innovation building will be complementary to Comerica’s headquarters in downtown Dallas, where the executive offices, commercial bank, wealth management and other business units will continue to operate.

“This represents a significant investment in Comerica’s strategic vision,” said Megan Crespi, executive vice president and chief enterprise technology and operations services officer, in an official statement. “Expanding our corporate headquarters footprint to one of the most desirable locations for business and innovation in the U.S. is positioning our bank for future success.”

As previously covered by Local Profile, North Texas is becoming an attractive destination for businesses from different areas, especially the tech industry. There’s no wonder why Comerica would want to install a new space featuring an innovation center to test new concepts and a tech genius bar in Frisco after other tech companies have been calling dibs on spots within the city.

“Frisco is known for cultivating an exceptional environment for businesses to thrive,” said Brian Foley, Comerica’s Texas market president. “The hub’s on-site amenities and prominent location will help to support our company’s vision for future growth, including our ability to attract and retain top talent.”

Comerica will also come with job opportunities for the area. The new building is expected to house about 300 workers from a variety of teams including technology and product management to front-line business units and will feature learning and interview centers at the Human Resources’ new office.

The company hopes The Star’s mixed-use campus will provide colleagues with entertainment, sports, retail, residential and educational opportunities that will further enhance workers’ experience and help attract new talent in the process.