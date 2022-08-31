Illinois-based ExteNet Systems, a communications network infrastructure company, announced that it’s moving its headquarters to Frisco, Texas by early 2023.

As previously covered by Local Profile, North Texas is becoming an attractive destination for businesses from different areas of industry. ExteNet Systems’ move comes on top of a series of companies landing in the DFW area.

According to an official company statement, moving to the rapidly developing city of Frisco is part of a longer-term business plan to bring ExteNet to the center of the industry’s ecosystem. Officials hope this will get the company closer to major clients and industry partners while at the same time placing its employee base closer to the company’s largest percentage of owned and managed networks.

Back in July, ExteNet announced partnerships with Texas-based businesses including Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) to deliver a private wireless network to improve SS&E’s interactive in-house experience by providing a network with more capacity, bandwidth and lower latency; they also announced an agreement with Circuit of The Americas (COTA) to deploy fiber at its 1,500-acre Formula 1 racing facility in Austin. They are also providing a private wireless network for The Star District as well as the Ford Center.

“We want to bring back the feeling of community and foster a greater sense of belonging for our team,” said Richard Coyle, president and CEO at ExteNet. “This is an opportunity to reimagine our future, a shift towards a more communicative and transparent culture that strives to succeed together. The city of Frisco offers employees a terrific work-life balance and places us closer to many of our closest partners and clients.”

The new 37,000-square-foot headquarters will be located in Frisco Station, an award-winning 242-acre mixed-use development located in the intersection of Warren Parkway and Dallas North Tollway.

“On behalf of the Frisco City Council, I’m thrilled to welcome ExteNet Systems to our city and to Frisco Station,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “As a leader in secure 5G and fiber infrastructure solutions, ExteNet is a great addition to Frisco’s booming tech and innovation economy. And, our residents will benefit from this growth with the creation of 110 new jobs in Frisco.”