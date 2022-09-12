Police in Princeton, Texas were called during a homecoming dance at Lovelady High School on the night of September 10. The police say students reported the threat after seeing it on social media. The threat mentioned a person with a gun was going to show up to the dance.

WFAA reported a letter was sent to parents from Princeton Superintendent Donalds McIntyre. It told parents that the district had no information that indicated a weapon was in school grounds on Saturday night and no gunshots were fired. But officials ended the dance early in order to take all safety precautions for students and staff.

This threat comes just a couple weeks after Frisco High School reported a threat made in a similar fashion through a social media post. This time, students were also the first to report the threat to law enforcement. Local Profile covered the previous incident, and Frisco Police were able to identify the source of the threat.

Lovelady High School resumed class with a normal schedule Monday September 12, but police presence was increased in the Princeton ISD schools.

A press release from the Princeton Police Department read:

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Princeton Police Department responded to Lovelady High School Homecoming dance reference students indicating that they had seen a threat on social media of a person with a gun who was supposed to be at the dance. Police Officers and PISD staff on scene spoke with several students and were unable to substantiate the information. As a result, to ensure the safety of students and staff, the Homecoming Dance was closed early. There were no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Agent Andrew Royalty at the Princeton Police told Local Profile no information will be released due to the ongoing investigation, but anyone with information regarding the threat should make a tip online or call 972-736-3901.