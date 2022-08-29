Last night the Frisco Police Department became aware of a threat of potential violence made on social media against Frisco High School. Detectives investigated the social media post and identified that there was no active threat to the school, staff or students.

No specific details of the threat are yet public.

Regardless of the threat being inactive, Frisco High School took necessary precautions and has increased security on the campus today in order to keep students as safe as possible and as cautious as possible.

“We want to explain to our community members that if you see something say something,” Community Services Officer James Willis told Local Profile. “Just like in this case, someone saw something and reported it.”

Local Profile reached out to Principal Shawn Perry for comment, but he was in a meeting with security. This article will be updated should he comment.

School security in North Texas increased after the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde earlier this year that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Anxiety with back-to-school after the Uvalde shooting was to be expected, and North Texas has added to their security measures and training in response.

Frisco ISD announced their partnership with local police departments earlier this month in elementary schools around Collin County. The added coverage is “intended to provide an additional layer of safety and security during the school day.” Frisco ISD uses prevention, preparedness and student assistance in order to have security for staff and students.

Richardson and Plano have also been increasing their security in the wake of school violence. As Local Profile previously reported, “The back-to-school plan will implement safety measures like keeping classroom doors locked at all times, using of standard response protocol, strengthening the partnership with local police departments as well as specific protocols for visitors and volunteers.”

If there are any questions or concerns about the threat, or information should be shared with Frisco Police call 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips can be received by police by texting “FriscoPD” to 847411.