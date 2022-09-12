Texas might not be included in Michelin’s gastronomic guide, but we have Michelin-starred chef John Tesar bringing his awarded Knife & Spoon’s menu to his Plano location Knife Steakhouse at The Shops at Willow Bend. The pop-up will open for three nights only in October.

Earlier this year, Tesar won his first Michelin star for his Knife & Spoon restaurant located at the Ritz-Carlton resort in Orlando. Given Michelin’s strict standards, this was a big deal for Tesar who became the second Dallas-based chef to receive the honor, the first being Bruno Davaillon of Knox Bistro.

How is it possible for Texas to have two starred chefs and not be included in a Michelin guide? Well, according to Dallas Observer those awards were given to restaurants located outside of the state. Michelin’s guides are assigned by region, in the U.S. only California, Florida, DC, Chicago and New York are included. That’s why Tesar’s Knife & Spoon located in Orlando got the chance to be eligible for a star. Davaillon got his start while running the kitchen at Alain Ducasse’s Mix in Las Vegas in 2008 and again in 2009.

Nowadays Tesar is recognized for his steak restaurants in Dallas and Plano, but he was initially known for Spoon Bar & Kitchen, a successful seafood restaurant in Dallas that closed in 2014. After opening the Knife’s two locations in North Texas, Tesar combined both concepts and opened Knife & Spoon in Florida in 2020.

Hamachi crudo from knife & spoon | facebook

Now the five-times James Beard nominee and twice contestant in Top Chef will bring a taste of Knife & Spoon menu for three nights at Knife Steakhouse in Plano with a four-course $165 dinner that will include hamachi crudo, king crab in the style of scampi, goat cheese ravioli, a 45-day dry-aged 44 Farms strip with caviar potato pave and a dessert of dark chocolate-covered strawberries with panna cotta.

If that was not enough to tempt you, here’s what Michelin’s inspectors had to say about Knife & Spoon. “Care and skill are the hallmarks of this team… as they turn out contemporary steakhouse fare woven with seafood,” reads Michelin’s official website “There is an element of excess to the cooking, but nobody is complaining.”

This is your chance to see what all the fuss is about. Reservations will be available through Resy starting September 13, but be sure you are saving a spot for this event as reservations for the Knife will be separate. Plus, there’s availability for only 40 guests each evening. The three nights will be October 11, 12 and 15.