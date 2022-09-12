Local Frisco nonprofit Refresh Frisco recently was given a $17,500 donation by the grocery chain H-E-B. President and founder of Refresh Frisco, Elizabeth Watkins, told Local Profile they received the donation on August 24, 2022.

Refresh Frisco’s mission is to provide hygiene packs for students in Frisco and Little Elm. They currently serve around 1,400 students and deliver products quarterly to students in need. Every Refresh Pack is fit for individual students based on age, ethnicity and gender preference. Products such as shampoo, conditioner, floss, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hairbrushes, body wash and lotion are provided in the packs. Packs for middle and high school students also include shaving cream, feminine hygiene products and deodorant.

“Proper hygiene is important for a child’s health and self-esteem,” states the organization’s website. “At Refresh Frisco, our mission is to ensure that every child in our community has access to personal hygiene items.”

Watkins estimates they will be able to make around 500 Refresh Packs for students in Frisco and Little Elm with the donation from H-E-B. The cost for each pack is estimated at $35 for all products included. The packs are set to last students three months, and hand-written notes are placed in each Refresh Pack for encouragement.

H-E-B has been working closely with organizations around North Texas as they prepare to bring the grocery chain to the area. Local Profile recently reported $10,000 was gifted to Frisco ISD during the FC Dallas match against Real Salt Lake.

“This investment signifies H-E-B’s long-standing commitment to strengthen and support our public schools,” H-E-B’s senior director of public affairs told Local Profile.

The donation to Refresh Frisco extends H-E-B’s support for the community. H-E-B recently announced their opening date for the Frisco location to be set for September 21.

Refresh Frisco collects products for the packs through community engagement, donations and volunteer assistance. To get more information on the organization or to sign up to receive a Refresh Pack visit their website.