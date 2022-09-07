These 10 volunteer-based nonprofits are making a difference in North Texas — and you can too, this NTX Giving Day 2022!

Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue

Founded in 1997, Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue was named after the rescue of its first horse. Found neglected by her owner, Becky was not much more than skin and bones. After several months of care and rehabilitation, she made a full recovery and inspired the founders of Becky’s Hope to dedicate themselves to the rescue, rehabilitation, and re-homing of abused, neglected, and abandoned horses and farm animals.

Like most nonprofits, Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue depends on hardworking volunteers. Volunteers take on various duties to help maintain the barn and animals such as mucking, water trough cleaning and refilling, litter pickup and other responsibilities. By working to help improve and maintain the barn, volunteers support the mission of Becky’s Hope by allowing the staff to devote their energies and talents to the rehabilitation of horses and other farm animals in need.

Be the good, help change the lives of innocent animals and volunteer or donate today!

Address: 3159 FM-1563 Wolfe City, TX 75496

Phone: 214-918-6508

Visit Becky’s Hope’s website | View Becky’s Hope’s NTX Giving Day page

Communities Foundation of Texas’ Board Service Opportunities

Finding a nonprofit with available positions on its board of directors can be challenging. You have time and talent to give, and nonprofits need your help, but where do you start? To help address local nonprofits’ needs for diverse volunteers willing to give their time and expertise, Communities Foundation of Texas created the Nonprofit Board Service Directory. With over 100 board service opportunities to choose from, you’re sure to find something that fits your passions and skills.

The online directory helps connect volunteers with nonprofits in need of board members who have the expertise they need to accomplish their mission. Volunteers are encouraged to search the online directory for nonprofits that align with their passions and skill sets!

If you are looking to share your expertise as a volunteer board member, browse Communities Foundation of Texas’ online directory, today!

Address: 2401 Internet Blvd, Ste 101, Hall Park G1 Frisco, TX 75034

214-750-4247 | Website here!

Junior League of Collin County

Each year, the Junior League of Collin County invests thousands of volunteer hours to community agencies and programs. In addition to the volunteer service that League members contribute to the community, the Junior League of Collin County has provided millions of dollars over the years to fund programs and agencies that improve the overall well-being of the community. League members have fundraised, launched and served several programs such as the Juvenile Detention Center, Children’s Advocacy Center, Hope’s Door Women’s Shelter and more. Through its many projects and programs, volunteers help the Junior League of Collin County make the community a healthier and safer place to live.

Come make a difference by volunteering or donating today!

Address: 5805 Coit Road Suite 301 Plano, TX 75093

Phone: 972-769-0557

Visit Junior League of Collin County’s website | View Junior League of Collin County’s NTX Giving Day page

McKinney Parks Foundation

McKinney Parks Foundation (MPF) partners with the city to enhance the beautification and maintenance of parks and open spaces, promote community involvement, and provide education about the wonderful natural spaces in our city. A group of local McKinney residents has come together out of love for our city, and the natural world in which we live and play. MPF volunteers engage in park development projects such as hike and bike trail maintenance, building nature trails, park and open space upkeep, and more.

Help keep our parks and open spaces clean and beautiful for generations to come! Volunteer or donate today!

Address: 1004 Unit C N. Kentucky St McKinney, TX 75069

Phone: 972-658-5101

Visit McKinney Parks Foundation’s website | View McKinney Parks Foundation’s NTX Giving Day page

Minuteman Disaster Response

With natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes, and fires devastating our communities every year, it is the brave volunteers of Minuteman Disaster Response (MDR) who move toward disaster to help those in need! Minuteman Disaster Response has the resources and training necessary to help save lives and aid in the immediate aftermath of disasters. These selfless volunteers are trained in all areas of disaster relief such as debris cleanup, resource management, search and rescue, first aid, emergency communications and command structure.

If you feel ready to answer the call and serve your community, come volunteer with the Minuteman team or donate today!

Address: 1512 Bray Central Drive Suite 200 McKinney, TX 75069

Phone: 214-585-2411

Visit Minuteman Disaster Response’s website | View Minuteman Disaster Response’s NTX Giving Day page

HopeKids North Texas

HopeKids provides ongoing activities, events, and a powerful support community for families who have a child with cancer or some other life-threatening medical condition. HopeKids surrounds these families with a message that hope can be powerful medicine. The organization strives to keep kids focused on the future, looking forward to the next fun event around the corner. Programming draws families together, helping foster lasting friendships in an environment filled with encouragement. Many of HopeKids events throughout the year need volunteer support.

Donate or volunteer to help HopeKids provide ongoing events that restore hope and transform lives.

Address: PO BOX 1628 Keller, TX 76244

Phone: 817-739-8123

Visit HopeKids’ Website | View HopeKids’ NTX Giving Day page

Smiles Charity

Smiles Charity’s mission is to change the world, one home, one family at a time. Smiles Charity honors our nation’s wounded veterans by building fully handicap-accessible homes specialized to meet their needs. With no paid staff since it was established in 2008, Smiles Charity depends solely on its hardworking volunteers. With 100% of proceeds going straight into building a home, Smiles Charity forever changes the lives of veterans and their families by giving them a mortgage-free home to call their own.

Help honor wounded warriors by volunteering or donating today!

Address: 6595 Virginia Parkway #100 McKinney, TX 75071

Phone: 972-542-4412

Visit Smiles Charity’s website | View Smiles Charity’s NTX Giving Day page

Volunteers of America Texas

Volunteers of America Texas (VOA Texas) is a nonprofit, ministry of service that strengthens communities through substance abuse treatment and prevention, housing assistance, re-entry services, employment training, veteran services and disability services. With locations in over 30 urban and rural communities, VOA Texas has been helping those who need the most help for more than 100 years.

VOA Texas is making a big impact in the community. Volunteer or donate today!

Address: 300 E. Midway Dr. Euless, TX 76039

Phone: 817-529-7300

Visit Volunteers of America Texas’ website | View Volunteers of America Texas’ NTX Giving Day page

Volunteer McKinney

As a service to the community, Volunteer McKinney helps ensure that citizens meet volunteer needs within a network of Collin County nonprofit agencies. Since 1998, the organization has helped citizens volunteer with nonprofit organizations on Make a Difference Day. This annual day of service helps improve the lives of others and raises awareness of existing needs within the community. Volunteer McKinney also provide strategic speakers, networking events, and training opportunities for Collin County nonprofit agencies at no cost to nonprofit professionals.

There is still work left to do, and Volunteer McKinney needs your help! Volunteer or donate to help make your community a great place to live!

Address: 119 West Virginia Street Suite 202 McKinney, TX 75069

Phone: 972-542-0679

Visit Volunteer McKinney’s website | View Volunteer McKinney’s NTX Giving Day page

VolunteerNow

VolunteerNow has been the hub of volunteerism in North Texas for 50 years. Its mission is to transform communities through volunteers. VolunteerNow provides a wide range of services that build capacity for nonprofits, including the VOLY.org volunteer recruiting and management software, volunteer management training, consulting and volunteer background checks. In addition to volunteer mobilization, the organization operates three donated goods stores that make new, low-cost items like shelf-stable food, personal care item, and household cleaning products available to nonprofits, first responders and educators at huge discounts.

Come join the thousands of volunteers making an impact in your community by volunteering or donating today!

Address: 2800 LIVE OAK ST Dallas, TX 75204

Phone: 214-826-6767 Visit VolunteerNow’s website | View VolunteerNow’s NTX Giving Day page