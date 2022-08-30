Forbes’ fourth annual America’s Best Employers By State ranking was released last Wednesday, August 24, and two Plano and Richardson employers made it to the top 25 out of 101 Texan employers. The city of Plano was ranked number 21 and the University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, number 16.

In partnership with Statista, a market research company, Forbes produces the annual list that ranks employers in fifty states and the District of Columbia, by surveying 70,000 people working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Workers were asked to anonymously rate their employers on a variety of criteria such as safety of work environment, the competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and how likely they’d be to recommend their employers to others.

According to Forbes, the goal of creating two different lists, one for top employers nationwide and another for top employers by state, is to find differences in how companies are perceived and behave across the country.

This time, the researchers report that while there are some universal criteria for a top employer (fair pay, safe working conditions and inclusive culture), in recent years other priorities have emerged for employees. In order to reflect that the survey included questions about remote working, the wage gap between men and women as well as initiatives regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.

The complete list ranks the 1,382 employers with the highest marks. Texas’ top three are NASA in the first place with over 11,000 employees, followed by the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Oceaneering International, an engineering and applied technology company based in Houston. The city of Plano and the University of Texas in Dallas share the top 25 with renowned businesses including retail giant H-E-B at number 9, Google at 14 and Microsoft at 24.

Another Collin County business to make it into the list was Plano-based Toyota North America, at number 71 on the list.

